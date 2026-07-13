When <i>Ramayana</i> Producer Said He Would Consider The Film A "Failure" If The West Didn't Like It

The trailer for Ramayana Part One is set to be unveiled on July 24. Ahead of the trailer launch, the makers will present the film's first look at the San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) on July 23. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the epic mythological drama stars Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles.

As excitement builds around the film's first look and trailer, an old statement by producer Namit Malhotra has once again resurfaced online.

Speaking about the scale and ambition of the project last year, Namit Malhotra had said that Ramayana is being made for a global audience and that he would consider the film a "failure" if it failed to impress viewers in the West.

Speaking to the Los Angeles Times in August last year, he said, “In my mind, if people in the West don't like it, I consider that as a failure. It is meant for the world. So if you don't like it, shame on me. We should have done a better job.”

Explaining his vision further, he added, “It's a global film from the day we start. I'm not trying to make it to appease Indian people in India. … If you go and watch Ramayana and your family watches it, and people in India watch it, what's the difference? It should speak to you like any other film.”

Namit Malhotra also compared Ramayana to globally celebrated films such as Avatar, Gladiator, and the works of Christopher Nolan. According to him, the goal is for Ramayana to receive the same level of appreciation from international audiences that these films enjoyed in the West.

Ramayana boasts a star-studded cast led by Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana. Sunny Deol will portray Hanuman, while Ravie Dubey essays the role of Lakshman.

The film is planned as a two-part saga. Ramayana Part One is scheduled to hit theatres during Diwali 2026, while the second instalment is expected to release on Diwali 2027.

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