Kusha Kapila-Samay Raina Controversy Explained: From The Roast Fallout To The Viral AI Photo Rumours

Rumours of a reconciliation between Kusha Kapila and comedian Samay Raina recently took over social media after visuals from singer Jasleen Royal's birthday party went viral.

Several posts also claimed that Kusha had mended fences with Samay and was even interested in appearing on India's Got Latent 2.

However, the actor-content creator has firmly denied all such claims, calling the posts "fake", "seeded", and even alleging that some images were AI-altered.

Her clarification has once again brought the spotlight back on one of the most talked-about controversies in India's comedy space.

Here's a detailed look at how the controversy began, what exactly happened during the infamous roast, Kusha's response, and where things stand between the two today.

How Did The Kusha Kapila-Samay Raina Controversy Begin?

The controversy dates back to December 2024, when Samay Raina appeared as a panellist on comedian Ashish Solanki's Pretty Good Roast Show.

Kusha Kapila was the subject of the roast, which also featured several comedians.

According to Kusha, there was "no script shared, no contract signed, and no jokes shared beforehand."

She has repeatedly maintained that she participated in the show in good faith because the comedians involved were her friends.

However, once the roast began, several jokes targeted her personal life, particularly her divorce from Zorawar Ahluwalia.

One of the most controversial moments came when Samay referred to Kusha as a "gold-digger" and also joked about her pet dog while making a reference to her divorce.

"Kusha has a female dog, who stays with her half the time, and during the other half, remains happy. Just give the dog to Zorawar. Let him have at least one b**ch in his life," he said in Hindi.

The jokes quickly triggered backlash online after the episode was released publicly.

Kusha Said, 'She Didn't Know What Was Coming'

Following the controversy, Kusha issued a detailed statement explaining that she had no idea about the material that would be used during the roast.

She wrote, "Jokes weren't shared beforehand (as is done in all roast formats in the West), so I had no idea what was in store for me. Maybe I should have asked for a script and known better, but since friends were involved, I didn't. Rookie mistake."

Explaining why she objected to the episode being released publicly, she added, "While I endured some of the really raspy jokes in front of a live audience and technicians, I absolutely was not okay with it being played for millions of people, since some jokes straight-up dehumanised me. It was shockingly unkind."

She also later clarified that although she participated in the roast, she never agreed with everything that was said during it.

'The Jokes Should Have Been Censored'

As discussions around the roast continued, Kusha doubled down on her stand and said she still believes the content crossed a line.

Sharing the facts recently, she wrote, "The jokes made at my expense were horrible, and I stand by my stance that they should have been censored."

She also revealed the emotional impact the episode had on her.

"It has taken me a lot of time and therapy to undo the shame and ridicule I felt that day. I genuinely wish that roast had never happened to me."

Why Did Kusha Block Samay Raina?

Following the roast controversy, Kusha blocked both Samay Raina and Ashish Solanki.

She has now confirmed that, despite later trying to remain cordial, they are no longer friends.

Her recent statement reads, "I am not friends with Samay. I will never be on Latent. We have tried to be cordial and move past what happened by making sense of it, but that's all. We have decided not to speak to each other on the Internet. I will never, ever, ever be on Latent, nor do I want to be."

Kusha also revealed that several publications had approached her to speak against Samay after the controversy.

However, she chose not to.

She said, "There is no record of me celebrating his downfall because I never did. Multiple publications reached out to me, asking me to speak against him, and I chose not to."

The Viral Party Photos Spark Fresh Speculation

The controversy resurfaced this week after Kusha and Samay were spotted at singer Jasleen Royal's birthday party.

Videos and pictures from the celebration quickly went viral, leading many social media users to speculate that the two had reconciled.

Some viral posts even claimed that Kusha had requested Samay to feature her on India's Got Latent 2.

Kusha Calls Viral Posts 'Fake' And 'Seeded'

Responding to the rumours, Kusha dismissed the claims and alleged that one of the circulating posts had been manipulated using AI.

Sharing the post on Instagram Stories, she wrote, "Fake and seeded. My face is AI-altered. Why would anyone spend any money doing this is beyond me? The way the incel internet will stoop down to minimise me is laughable at this point."

In another story, she added, "Let's fact-check this one by one because I don't have the time and patience to make a plan to dismantle this. We will do this calmly and with reason. This is not an e-lafda but just how incel internet will go to the pits to minimise women. All this is happening because I take a stand and still will lol."

She also thanked content creator Nikhil Taneja for supporting her against what she described as misinformation.

What Really Happened At Jasleen Royal's Birthday?

Addressing speculation surrounding the birthday party, Kusha clarified that her presence had nothing to do with Samay.

She explained, "I was at Jasleen's birthday because she very kindly invited me, and Samay happened to be there as well. That doesn't mean anything. The video may make it look like we hang out, but we don't. We didn't even interact in that clip."

She concluded the clarification with a strong message, "Stop minimising women. Let's all move the f* on."**