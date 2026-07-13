Shivangi Joshi's Sister Calls Out Shilpa Shinde Over Her 'Cruel' Behaviour On <i>Lock Upp 2</i>

Shivangi Joshi's sister, Sheetal Joshi, has come out in support of the actor after the latest episode of Lock Upp 2 left many viewers upset. The episode showed Shivangi, who was reportedly unwell, being asked by fellow contestant Shilpa Shinde to clean the room on her own.

The incident quickly drew attention online, with several fans backing Shivangi for the way she handled the situation.

Taking to social media after the episode aired, Sheetal criticised Shilpa's conduct and accused the senior actor of being insensitive towards her sister.

She wrote, "I am extremely disappointed today, seeing such a senior actor, like Shilpa Shinde being so in human and cruel towards Shivangi. Knowing the fact that she was unwell, still, Shilpa kept on insisting Shivangi to do the work alone just because others pooled in Harshad To help Shivangi. The entire house could see this, but Shilpa was adamant to take out her revenge on Shivangi God knows for what reason but whatever Shilpa date today was not fair at all."

Sheetal also urged Shivangi's fans to stand by the actor, praising her for the way she has conducted herself throughout the show.

"I stand by my sister who has played a fair game since day one, and I call out each and every Shivangians to come and support a butterfly girl who has spread nothing but love, peace, prosperity, kindness towards all her inmates."

What Happened?

The confrontation unfolded after Lock Upp 2 introduced a new twist in the game. Under the revised rules, Shilpa has been assigned the role of a "controller", while Shivangi has become a "dependent". During the episode, Shilpa was also seen asking Shivangi to limit her conversations with Harshad Chopda.

The scenes sparked strong reactions on social media, with many viewers expressing sympathy for Shivangi and praising her for remaining composed despite the tense situation inside the house.

About Shivangi Joshi

Shivangi began her television career with a cameo in Parvarrish - Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi before making her full-fledged acting debut in Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi in 2013.

She later appeared in Beintehaa and Begusarai, but rose to widespread fame as Naira Singhania Goenka in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She has since starred in Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4.

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