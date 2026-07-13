Jim Sarbh And Zoya Hussain Pose Toegther At <i>The Odyssey</i> Premiere Amid Dating Rumours

Jim Sarbh and Zoya Hussain, who have largely stayed away from the public eye as a couple, made a stylish appearance at the Odyssey premiere held in Mumbai over the weekend. Twinning in black, this is believed to be the couple's first joint appearance on the red carpet. Jim and Zoya have been rumoured to be dating for a while, but they have not acknowledged it publicly.

Zoya and Jim's rumoured relationship timeline

Zoya Hussain and Jim Sarbh have not shared screen space in a film to date. They first worked together in Prateek Kuhad's "Cold/Mess" music video, released in 2018. The rumoured couple also featured in another video titled "Into the Night," which released in 2019. Apart from these music videos, they co-created a YouTube series titled Crew Cut that documents the work of people behind the camera on a film set. The pair have been rumoured to be dating since 2022. A Reddit post also claimed that Zoya Hussain and Jim Sarbh are very much together.

Zoya on Jim

Two years ago, Zoya addressed the chatter in an interview.

"It's personal. It's my personal life. I'm not aware of what's written about me, so I don't know what to say. It's true that Jim and I are very good friends. It's also true that we're very close," she said. When asked about one quality she has discovered about Jim Sarbh, Zoya said with a smile, "He's a very good cook."

On the work front, Jim was last seen in Made in India: The Titan Story, which chronicles the story of the popular watch brand in India. He was also part of Inspector Zende alongside Manoj Bajpayee. Notably, Zoya shared screen space with Manoj in Bhaiyya Ji.