The Internet Thinks Tillotama Shome And Jim Sarbh Are Dating. Courtesy: Goa Photo Dump

Are Tillotama Shome and Jim Sarbh dating? Well, the internet certainly seems to think so. The buzz started on Friday after the duo shared glimpses from their Goa trip in a joint Instagram post.

The first photo showed Jim Sarbh on a scooter with his helmet on, while Tillotama stood beside him, smiling. Another shot captured them having a blast in the pool – Tillotama in a printed bikini and Jim lounging on a flamingo float.

There was also a back shot of the two getting ready for a cycling ride. A shirtless photo of Jim peeking through a window had everyone talking. One picture featured Jim in a life jacket during a boat ride, and another highlighted Tillotama looking ultra-stylish in an all-black outfit against a lush green backdrop.

The post ended with a cosy moment of the duo sitting by a bonfire.

In their caption, Tillotama Shome and Jim Sarbh wrote, “What an incredible Goa experience! We didn't do the beach and yet it was super fun!!! Here is why: We went the villa route…An exclusive experience in every way, indeed!” They continued, “We cycled in the quiet and kayaked through mangroves. What a morning!”

The duo also mentioned that they ate at spots they “hadn't heard of before” and that the boat ride took them “to a fishing village for local flavours which we couldn't get enough of!”

Soon after they uploaded the carousel, fans rushed to the comments section, eager to know if the two are actually dating. One user wrote, “Omg!!! You guys are dating???” while many others kept asking, “Are they dating?????” Several followers even called them “perfect.”

Another comment read, “Such a therapy for eyes to see two super talented and unconventional souls of Bollywood love both of you.” Someone else added, “Are you guys dating because you are the best couple in the world if you are!” A fan shared, “I feel so good seeing you guys together.”

Actor Sushant Divgikar also chimed in, posting, “Uffff. My heart is full seeing two of my favourite humans together.”

Tillotama Shome and Jim Sarbh have worked together in the 2016 film A Death In The Gunj. In the Konkona Sen Sharma directorial, Jim Sarbh was seen as Brian McKenzie and Tillotama Shome played the role of Bonnie Bakshi.