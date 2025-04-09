Tillotama Shome Recalls When A Director Told Her, "You Will Never Earn That Kind Of Money"

It goes without saying that Tillotama Shome is a powerhouse of talent. The actress' on-screen performances always leave a lasting impression on the audience.

Recently, Tillotama opened up about a moment in her career when she shared her dream of earning enough to buy a specific car – only to be told by a director that she would never be paid that much.

In a conversation with the Hollywood Reporter India, Tillotama Shome said, “A director I worked with paid me very, very low. At the wrap up party, we were all talking, and someone asked me, ‘So what would be something that you are lusting for?' And I said, ‘A particular car which costs so much. And I want to do a film where I earn this much and I can buy this car.'”

Sharing the director's reaction, the actress added, “And the director said, ‘I am so sorry to break this to you, but you will never earn that money. It is unfair. But you, unfortunately, are very talented. But in this industry, the way it is, you will never earn that money.'”

And guess what? Tillotama didn't just let it slide – she gave it back to the director, not with words but through her actions. The actress went on to bag an offer that was double the amount she had mentioned at that party.

Tillotama Shome shared, “And I remember my next film, I negotiated for four months, knowing that was the best part I am ever going to get. And I am not going to name this film, obviously, but it was everything I wanted creatively. But I fought for it, for the money, because it had to be double the amount that I told that director. And once I got that double the amount, I sent a message saying, ‘By the way, I just closed a contract, and I got paid this much. I think you should just know. Before the next time you tell an actor that they can't do this.' And it was very important for me.”

On the work front, Tillotama Shome's latest Bengali film, Shadowbox, premiered at the 75th Berlin International Film Festival in February. The film marks the directorial debut of Tanushree Das and Saumyananda Sahi.