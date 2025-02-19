<i>Shadowbox (Baksho Bondi)</i>: Tillotama Shome Led Film Shines At Its Berlinale Premiere

Shadowbox (Baksho Bondi), is a Bengali film directed by debut filmmakers Tanushree Das and Saumyananda Sahi.

The film premiered at the 75th Berlin International Film Festival, competing in the newly introduced Perspectives section, the film received an overwhelming response from international audiences, resonating with its powerful narrative and compelling performances.

The film has National Award-winning actor Tillotama Shome as Maya, Chandan Bisht as Sundar, Sayan Karmakar as Debu, and Suman Saha as Constable Ripon.

The plot of Shadowbox (Baksho Bondi) revolves around the journey of Maya, a woman juggling multiple jobs while caring for her teenage son and husband, a retired soldier battling PTSD.

Under unforeseen circumstances, Maya's husband disappears suddenly and Maya faces a fight for survival that tests her strength, love, and resilience.

Reflecting on the film's reception at Berlinale, co-director Tanushree Das shared, "Experiencing the world premiere of our film Shadowbox (Baksho Bondi) at Berlinale, with its story finally coming to life on the big screen, was an incredibly special moment for us. This film has been a labour of love, shaped by the dedication and collaboration of so many creative geniuses from across the cinematic spectrum over many years. To share this milestone with our entire team and witness the audience's response firsthand was overwhelming in the best possible way."

Adding to this, co-director Saumyananda Sahi said, "Berlinale holds a very special place in my heart—it was here, twenty years ago when I was 17, at the Talent Campus, that I first began to shape my voice as a filmmaker. To return now with my debut feature feels both surreal and deeply fulfilling. It's a full-circle moment! Having our film Shadowbox (Baksho Bondi) premiere at a festival as prestigious as Berlinale is both an honour and a profound milestone, and we couldn't have imagined a more meaningful stage to introduce our film to the world."

Shadowbox (Baksho Bondi) is also a remarkable feat with 17 producers coming together to bring this vision to life. Its success at Berlinale is a testament to the power of independent cinema and the ability of creative minds to push the boundaries of storytelling.