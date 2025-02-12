<i>Shadowbox (Baksho Bondi)</i>: Tillotama Shome's Next Film Set For A Berlinale Premiere

The much-anticipated teaser for Shadowbox (Baksho Bondi) was presented to the press earlier today. The teaser instantly takes its viewers into a compelling world replete with emotional and visually impressive storytelling.

The film has been directed by debut filmmakers Tanushree Das and Saumyananda Sahi, and has been selected to be premiered at the 75th Berlin International Film Festival, where it will compete in the newly introduced Perspectives section.

The film has National Award-winning actor Tillotama Shome playing the role of Maya, Chandan Bisht as Sundar, Suman Saha as Constable Ripon, and Sayan Karmakar as Debu.

It is the story of Maya (Tillotama Shome), who is busy juggling multiple jobs at once, while she also takes care of her teenage son and her husband, a retired soldier battling PTSD. Under unforeseen circumstances, her husband vanishes suddenly, and Maya finds herself in a fight for survival that challenges her strength, love, and resilience.

Director Tanushree Das said, "In Shadowbox (Baksho Bondi), we wanted to explore the invisible battles fought every day within families—the quiet endurance of women, the stigma around mental health, and the ways in which survival is negotiated in an unforgiving world. Maya, the protagonist's journey is a reflection of countless women who fight to keep their families together, despite the odds stacked against them. We hope the film not only sheds light on these struggles but also sparks conversations about resilience and the silent strength of women."

Adding to this, co-director Saumyananda Sahi said, "The teaser is just a small window into the world of our film, and we hope it resonates with audiences as deeply as it did with us while making it. We wanted to create a cinematic experience that doesn't just tell a story but immerses the audience in it."

As Shadowbox (Baksho Bondi) makes its mark on the international stage with its premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival, it is a testament to the power of independent films that are increasingly finding a wider audience on global platforms.