To "Gentle Giant" Jaideep Ahlawat, A Note From <i>Paatal Lok</i> 2 Co-Star Tillotama Shome

Tillotama Shome has found a “soulful and gentle” friend in Jaideep Ahlawat. The two share screen space in Paatal Lok 2. Tillotama has expressed her love and appreciation for her co-star on Instagram.

Tillotama Shome has also dropped a candid picture of Jaideep Ahlawat. Sharing the photo, Tillotama wrote, “The soulful and gentle giant Jaideep Ahlawat.”

“It is so easy to sit in silence with this man. I made this gentle giant drink of my herbal tea from tiny tea cups every night. It is even easier to act with him. He made sure his physiotherapist mobilised my body before his own, during the action sequences, so I don't get hurt.

"Jaideep told me I have to develop muscle. I started strength training a year ago.”

Tillotama Shome, who plays a female cop in Paatal Lok 2, added, “I am not part of any alumni or clique and these friendships matter deeply to me. Thank you Jaideep bhai, baaki (rest) can't say here, but you know.”

Previously, Tillotama Shome expressed her excitement about being a part of Paatal Lok 2. In a conversation with news agency PTI, she said, “I'm a huge fan of the show. The grammar of the show was pathbreaking because of the storytelling, and the kind of male characters portrayed on screen.

"I never thought in my wildest imagination that there would be a season two and I would be part of it."

Heaping praise on the team, Tillotama Shome added, “I remember what I felt, and then we shot for season two, and I met the incredible team. It was amazing."

Created by Sudip Sharma, Paatal Lok struck the right chord with the masses after it premiered on Prime Video in 2020 during the pandemic.

In the second installement, Jaideep Ahlawat once again slips into the shoes of Hathiram Chaudhary. Tillotama Shome portrays SP Meghna Barua.

Paatal Lok 2 revolves around the murder investigation of a prominent political leader from Nagaland. The crime drama premiered on January 17.