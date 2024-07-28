Tillotama Shome Recalls Sexual Harassment Incident In Delhi: "The Driver Unzipped His Pants And..."

Tillotama Shome, who is known for her powerful performances in films and series, recently recalled a harrowing experience of sexual harassment in Delhi in an interview with Hautterrfly. The A Death in the Gunj actor revealed she was waiting for a bus during winter months in Delhi when a group of men, getting down from a car, started harassing her. "Then they started catcalling. Somebody threw a small stone. I moved away a little bit more. I was like, I have to go from here. Now either I run, but they can outrun me. So, I decided to stand in the middle of the road and hitch a ride," Tillotama Shome said to Hautterrfly.

The Hindi Medium actor revealed that she felt she was safe as she bagged a front seat in a car with a medical sign on it. But worse things were awaiting. "I thought it might be safer since he was a doctor. I got in the car and sat in the front seat. But then, the driver unzipped his pants and tried to force my hand to touch his private part. My instinct kicked in, and I hit him. He had to stop the car because of what happened, and he asked me to get out. It was a terrifying experience, and I was shaken. But my instinct to fight back helped me get out of a dangerous situation," recalled the actor.

Tillotama Shome was recently seen in the Netflix series Tribhuvan Mishra: CA Topper with Manav Kaul in the lead. Prior to that, she charmed the audience with her simplicity in the third season of the series Kota Factory. Tillotama Shome worked in films like Qissa: The Tale of a Lonely Ghost, The Letters, Sold, Children of War, to name a few. She worked in series like Mentalhood, Delhi Crime, The Night Manager.