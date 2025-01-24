Jaideep Ahlawat's Response To Amul's <i>Paatal Lok </i> Season 2 Topical: "Melted Like <i>Makhan</i>"

Jaideep Ahlawat has been receiving huge praise for reprising his role as the iconic Hathi Ram Chaudhary in the second installment of Amazon Prime original Paatal Lok with equal ease and elan.

The popular dairy brand, Amul, shared a topical to cheer for Jaideep's feat. In the picture, Jaideep's cartoon version can be seen seated on the rubbles in a burning ground (like the poster of the series). The caption read, "Iske Ahlawa aur kya (What else besides this)?" Amul made a pun with the Hindi word Alawa (besides) with the actor's surname.

Sharing the post, Jaideep Ahlawat wrote, "Itna bhi maska nahi lagana tha Hathi Ram ko @amul_india nahi to aur jyada Mota ho jaayega (Don't put so much oil, Amul, else, Hathi Ram would gain more weight)."

"I melted like makhan looking at this! thank you for the love. this one's special," wrote Jaideep Ahlawat.

The post was liked by Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Rajkummar Rao. Manisha Koirala wrote, "You were brilliant. Just outstanding! Keep rocking."

Shefali Shah wrote, "Omggg. That's the coolest. So happy for you."

Richa Chadha wrote, "Deservedly."

A fan wrote, "Hathiram should be a brand in itself... "

Paatal Lok Season 2 sets Hathi Ram Chaudhary in a new mission to the North-East of the country. Intertwined with multiple twists and turns, the season two retained the superlative quality of the previous season.

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chattejee gave the series 4 out of 5 stars and wrote, "The bar was set so high in Paatal Lok that the new season has had to press every little detail and element into service so as not to fall short. That the team gets as close as they do to replicating the quality of the first season is itself a marvel.

"Watch Paatal Lok Season 2 because it is nothing like what has gone before but is just as transfixing."

