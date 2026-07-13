Pawan Kalyan's Wife Anna Shares Health Update After His Shoulder Surgery: "One Day At A Time"

Soon after Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and actor Pawan Kalyan underwent surgery on his right shoulder at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, his wife, Anna Konidela, shared an emotional update, saying her priority is to take care of him and support his recovery.

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Sharing a picture of Pawan Kalyan from the hospital, Anna shed light on the challenges he has faced over the years and described him as someone who rarely speaks about his pain. In the picture, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was also seen.

In her post, Anna wrote that the actor-politician has carried responsibilities and struggles much heavier than any physical discomfort. She said he usually keeps his suffering to himself and only acknowledges it when it becomes extremely difficult to bear.

"His burden in life has always been far heavier than his physical pain. He rarely complains. Only when the pain becomes too much, even for him," wrote Anna.

Anna added that her current focus is to ensure he gets the care and rest he needs as he recovers from the procedure.

"For now, my only job is to take good care of him and make sure he knows he's in safe hands. One day at a time. We'll get there."

After meeting Pawan Kalyan, N. Chandrababu Naidu took to social media to wish him a speedy recovery. "I visited Deputy Chief Minister Shri Pawan Kalyan, who is undergoing treatment in Mumbai today. I wish him a speedy recovery. @PawanKalyan."

On the acting front, Pawan Kalyan was last seen in the Telugu action-comedy Ustaad Bhagat Singh. Directed by Harish Shankar, the film was released in March this year.



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