'Chest Pain, Anxiety, Menopause': Why Sunita Ahuja Left <i>Lock Upp 2</i>

Sunita Ahuja was recently eliminated from reality show Lock Upp 2 and revealed that she was unwell. She voluntarily exited the Netflix show on Saturday on health grounds as Tina Ahuja and Govinda joined hosts Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan.

Speaking to Screen, Sunita got candid about why she left the show despite doing well and forming close friendships with fellow contestants. She told the publication that she hates the word "reality" now that she has been a part of a reality TV show.

Sunita Ahuja Reveals Why She Exited Lock Upp 2

Before Sunita Ahuja voluntarily exited Lock Upp 2, she told Farah Khan, "I wanted to try and see how reality shows are. I don't think it's made for me. My health is not good, and my diabetes is not under control. I am also feeling anxiety because I am going through menopause. I am feeling chest pain, and difficulty breathing, hence I have been requesting to be removed from the show. I would love to go."

Considering her health struggles, the host and makers of the show decided in her favour and allowed her to exit.

Speaking to the publication, she revealed, "I am better now that I have come out. My journey on the show was very good. I made so many friends. All the young kids were my friends, and Ram Kapoor became my best buddy. Had my health not deteriorated, I would have continued with the show."

Sunita Ahuja Reveals Why She Would Not Enter Lock Upp 2 As Wildcard Entry

After exiting the show, Sunita Ahuja opened up about the safety precautions on the set. She thanked Netflix as well as Ekta Kapoor for ensuring the safety of all the contestants, especially her.

"After my health issues, the doctor would come in thrice to check my sugar. And contrary to popular belief, I never abused the makers. I was so unwell that my mind wasn't working. After constant monitoring, they also gave me proper diet food, keeping diabetes in mind," she added.

Sunita Ahuja also revealed that Riteish reminded her of her son Yash. "The way he hugged me on the show, I just broke down. I thank them (Farah and Riteish) for the love, respect, and care they gave me. I love them," she said.

She might have exited Lock Upp 2, but she revealed that she was interested in doing more projects with Netflix, perhaps even a judging show. "Reality shows I cannot do because of my health," she concluded.

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja's son Yash will be debuting in a film slated for release in September. Ekta Kapoor is launching Yash, and Sunita will be playing his mother, making her silver-screen debut in a couple of months.

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