Is Heatwave Affecting Your Mental Health? Experts Explain

When we think of a heatwave, the first things that come to mind are sweat patches, endless iced drinks, and desperately searching for the nearest fan.

But while the scorching sun may be obvious on your skin, experts say the real impact could be happening somewhere less visible - your mind.

If you've been feeling more irritable than usual, unusually tired, unable to focus, or simply "not yourself" lately, the heat might be playing a bigger role than you think.

Dr Madhukar Bhardwaj, Director & HOD of Neurology at Aakash Healthcare, told NDTV, "Heatwaves do not just affect our body on the outside, they can also affect our brain. How we feel. When it gets really hot, some people can get headaches, feel exhausted, confused, or even angry. When we do not have water in our bodies, it can affect how our brain works. Sometimes people feel tired, confused, or irritable. They think it is just because of work stress."

So yes, that random headache, short temper, or sudden brain fog? It may not just be your busy schedule - the soaring temperatures could be playing a part.

Dr Madhukar further explained, "It could be because of the heat. Older people, kids, and people who already have brain or mental health issues are more likely to have problems when it's hot for a long time. If we are in the heat for long, it can also affect our sleep, and that can make us feel bad and have trouble thinking clearly. To feel better, we should drink water regularly, stay out of the heat, and eat a balanced diet. This can help reduce the stress that heatwaves can cause."

And it's not just neurological health taking a hit - mental wellbeing can also suffer.

Dr Minakshi Manchanda, Associate Director - Psychiatry at Asian Hospital, told us, "When we think about heatwaves, we usually think about dehydration or heatstroke.. Really hot weather can also affect our mental health. When it is very hot, our body gets hot. That affects our mood, sleep, and how we feel. I see a lot of people who get irritable, anxious, and tired when it is hot."

Translation? The heat is not just making you sweaty - it could be making you snappy too.

She added, "They also have trouble sleeping because of the heat. That makes them even more stressed and emotional. People who already have depression, anxiety, or other mental health issues might feel worse when it is very hot. The heat can also make it hard to focus and be productive for people who have to travel a lot or work in crowded places. So it is really important to drink a lot of water, sleep, and stay out of the heat, especially in the afternoon. This helps keep us safe and feeling good, not physically but also mentally."

So, what's the takeaway?

If this summer has you feeling moody, mentally drained, or emotionally all over the place, don't ignore it. Your brain may be just as overheated as your body.

Your survival checklist? Hydrate. Rest. Stay indoors during peak heat. Eat well. And most importantly - be kind to yourself.