Akanksha Chamola Shuts Down Ram Kapoor's '<i>Galti Se</i>' Cheating Remark In <i>Lock Upp 2</i>, Internet Says, "Absolutely Right"

Cheating is considered a moral crime and often serves as an interesting topic of debate among friends or partners discussing the future of their relationship. However, infidelity is not something that people commit by mistake. It's a choice with repercussions.

In Lock Upp Season 2, cheating was not only a subject of conversation, but it also stirred a debate on social media. While Ram Kapoor said that sometimes committed or married people can get physically intimate with another person in a weak moment and that time heals everything, Akanksha Chamola said that it's not a mistake. Cheating is a process that requires a person to be physically present and make a decision about whether or not they should go ahead with it.

Ram Kapoor Justifies Cheating, Akanksha Chamola Denies That It Happens "Galti Se"

Here is what the conversation between the contestants was about

Ram Kapoor: You have highs and lows. You have good periods and bad periods. You have strong periods and weak periods. Bad phase me agar kisi ek se galti se kuch ho jaye... agar aap unke bagair nahi jee sakte, apne bachchon ke bagair nahin jee sakte aur bachchon ke liye family ke pass jaiye, then time heals everything. And nothing is a deal breaker (If you cheat on your partner during a bad phase and realise that you can't live without them or your children, and you go back to them for the sake of your kids, time heals the bond. There is nothing like a deal breaker in a relationship).

Akanksha Chamola: But sir galti se nahin hota hai ye cheez (Cheating is not something that happens by mistake.)

Ram Kapoor: Kabhi kabhi galti se ho jati hai (Sometimes, it can happen by mistake).

Akanksha Chamola: Par sir galti se nahin hoti hai. Aap physically intimate ho rahe ho kisi se, wo ek process hai (No, it does not happen by mistake. When you are getting physically intimate with someone, it's a process). You have to take somebody's clothes off, take your clothes off, and do it and finish it off. You cannot say galti. Aisa nahi hai ki maine chaaku rakha aur galti se maar diya (You cannot call it a mistake. It's not like you stab someone and say that you kept a knife on the table and mistakenly ran it through the other person).

Social Media Reactions

A user wrote that they side with Akanksha. "She is absolutely right."

Another wrote, "Galti ho gayi hogi Ram ji se tabhi justify kar rhe hain [Ram must have cheated on his partner; hence, he is justifying it]."

A third speculated that Gaurav Khanna might have cheated on Akanksha. Therefore, they both are divorcing each other.

A fourth questioned Ram, "What do you mean by galti se? Bro, you can break a glass by mistake but can't break someone's heart and trust by mistake."

A fifth questioned Ram Kapoor's ideologies, while a sixth said that he decided to participate in the show at 52 just to ruin his image.

A seventh wrote, "People trying to normalise cheating may have done it, so they are trying to justify their actions to others and themselves."

Ram Kapoor was earlier slammed by the Internet for his entitled behaviour on Lock Upp 2. People pointed out that had it been Bigg Boss, hosted by Salman Khan, he would not have dared to behave the same way.

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