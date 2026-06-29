Internet Slams 'Entitled' Ram Kapoor Over His Behaviour In <i>Lock Upp 2</i>: 'He Wouldn't Dare To Do This In Front Of Salman'

Actor Ram Kapoor has once again found himself at the centre of online criticism following the latest episode of Lock Upp 2.

The new season has already witnessed several arguments and confrontations, and Ram's actions during a task have now sparked debate among viewers.

What's Happening

During a task inside the house, Ram complained that contestants had not been provided with drinking water despite repeatedly asking for it.

Expressing his frustration, he warned the makers, "I have been asking for water for a long time, you guys are making us do this not giving water, it's not right. Send water."

When water did not arrive before the task was nearly over, Ram walked into the middle of the task area and refused to let the game continue.

Host Riteish Deshmukh cautioned him that he could be hit by a paintball if he stayed there.

Responding to the warning, Ram said, "lagne do, aajao maaro."

Riteish then explained that contestants had already been given their own water bottles and it was their responsibility to carry them during tasks.

After hearing the explanation, Ram stepped aside and the task resumed.

During a task inside the house, Ram complained that contestants had not been provided with drinking water despite repeatedly asking for it

The Internet Reacts

Soon after the episode aired, clips from the incident began circulating on social media, with many viewers criticising the actor's conduct.

One comment read, "This is just too much Ram Kapoor." Another wrote, "Why is he overacting so much?" A third comment read, "he wouldn't dare to do all this infront of Salman Khan."

Another user wrote, "This was so embarrassing, pure entitled behaviour."

One internet user also commented, "Maybe he forgot he is in Lock Upp, why would he get any special treatment?"

This is the second time Ram has faced backlash since entering the show.

Earlier, he was criticised after defending his past remarks comparing his hectic promotional schedule to feeling gang-raped, describing it as his "sense of humour."

Contestant Shreya Kalra objected to his comments and called him out for joking about gang rape.

However, Ram responded by saying he was still learning from his mistakes and would continue to do so. His response drew criticism online, while several viewers praised Shreya for confronting him.

Hosted by Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan, Lock Upp 2 features 15 contestants this season, including Dheeraj Dhoopar, Akanksha Chamola, Shivangi Joshi, Harshad Chopra, Shreya Kalra, Yogesh Rawat, Pamela Serena and Akanksha Choudhary, among others. The reality show streams on Netflix, with new episodes releasing every Saturday to Wednesday at 8 pm.