"Embarrassing": Internet Slams Akanksha Chamola For Defending "Sexuality Is A Phase" Remark

Lock Upp Season 2 concluded on Wednesday after Shreya Kalra was announced as the winner. The programme remained in the spotlight for its intense rivalries, emotional confessions and controversial statements. One of the contestants who drew attention for her much-talked-about secrets was Akanksha Chamola.

She announced her divorce from television star Gaurav Khanna and confessed that she was bisexual before her marriage to Gaurav. At one point on the show, Akanksha also said that she had now become "asexual", adding that sexuality can change depending on a person's circumstances and emotional state. The reality star is now facing backlash for doubling down on her remark.

In a post-elimination conversation with Tejasswi Prakash, Akanksha reiterated her stance that sexuality is a phase. Despite attempts by the Dubai Bling star to counter the view, Akanksha stressed that certain emotional, physical and mental experiences lead people to that point.

“There are certain things emotionally, physically, mentally that get you to that point where you are like, you know what, I just don't want to have this thing with anyone,” she said, adding, “But that doesn't mean you are not seeking an emotional connection with a person. And now I know I am physically incapable of a relationship in that sense. And that's why I say…”

As clips of her statement circulated on X and other platforms, many viewers expressed frustration with her remarks. One user said, "For years, people from the LGBTQ+ community are trying to prove that 'sexuality is not a choice', only for this dumb 'outspoken' woman to say all this!! Akanksha Chamola totally needs both media training and sex education; what a let down, girl!!"

Another added, “No, ma'am, SEXUALITY IS NOT A PHASE. and she should think before saying it on national TV; a whole community is fighting for the same, as it's already a taboo that this will pass out, it's all in the mind, and it can be changed. She should refrain from talking about this.”

Someone else commented, 'Sexuality is not the same thing as your mental state and feelings. Akanksha Chamola you idiot. The LGBTQ+ community has been fighting for ages to make people understand that their sexuality is not something you can change."

"Years of struggle by the LGBTQ community to explain all this, and here Miss Chamola explains something different that doesn't make sense because she herself is unclear about sexuality and what she's experiencing. Glad Teja called it out: “No it's not," remarked a viewer.

A comment read, "Sorry miss chamola! Sexuality is not a ‘phase'! It is orientation and there is a community that is struggling for rights, for their identity! This is not a fashion statement! You are not only a hypocrite, you are so arrogant as well."

Akanksha Chamola is known for her roles in television shows such as Bhootu, Swaragini and Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye.