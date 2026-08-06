At 83, Amitabh Bachchan Pulls A 24-Hour Shift Ahead Of <i>KBC 18</i> Premiere

Amitabh Bachchan is a workaholic, and there is no doubt about that, even at the age of 83. His latest routine proves it. In his blog, he wrote that he pulled a 24-hour shift. He started at 7 am and finished at 7 am the next day. And that's not all; he wrote about starting work on the new season of Kaun Banega Crorepati after a brief rest.

In his blog, he wrote, "... aaaahhhh .. got hold of time in time .. finished work at 7 am this morning .. of work that began at 7 am yesterday .. but the importance of its presentation and its timely work was necessary .. so DID IT .. but more the relief of having connected with the daily routine of the Blog and the Ef .."

He added, "I shall retire now, get some food in the belly .. hit a pillow for a while for, tomorrow, the 6th Aug, is another early call .. the first broadcast date for KBC is announced .. and missing that would mean a job replacement for me .. so off to do what needs to be done."

Amitabh keeps his fans updated by sharing blog posts. A few days ago, his cryptic post sparked concerns about his health and a possible hospital admission, but soon afterwards he shared another blog post clarifying that he had neither been admitted to hospital nor undergone any surgery.

His earlier post referred to champion Lionel Messi and Argentina's loss after Spain clinched the FIFA World Cup trophy.

"I am fine. Misunderstood post. I was giving an example: the period after a surgery or an ICU incident. The most difficult time is when you come home and have to deal with your damaged condition."

He added, "So, when a champion loses, the most difficult time is dealing with yourself in its aftermath. Ref.: Argentina's loss and Messi as a champion who lost. People have assumed it was a reference to me, assumed incorrectly. Every champion must know that, in time, there shall be another champion."

Talking about Big B, Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 is all set to premiere on Monday, August 10, on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.



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