'Gaurav Wants To Have Kids, I Can't Give Him That': Akanksha Chamola On Divorce

In a shocking revelation, Akanksha Chamola shared during the premiere of Lock Upp Season 2 that she and Gaurav Khanna are headed for a divorce. In the third episode of the show, Akanksha revealed personal reasons that prompted her decision. Reiterating Gaurav's claims on Bigg Boss 19 last year, Akanksha said she doesn't want to have children that Gaurav wants “badly.”

'Mera Maternal Instinct Kabhi Nahi Tha'

During a conversation with co-participants Shreya Kalra and Sufi Motiwala on Lock Upp Season 2, Akanksha said, “Jab hum shaadi mein the, mera maternal instinct kabhi nahi tha (When we were married, I never had a maternal instinct). But I was open to discovering it, and it was never shut down. Gradually, however, I realised that I am not meant for it, and he was okay with that. But I guess, in time, that shifted.”

'He Wants It Badly'

“Now he wants to have kids and I can't give him that. Nahi hai mere mein instinct, woh maine bohot pehle bol diya tha (I don't have the instinct; I had told him long ago). Jab mujhe realise ho gaya ki main bani hi nahi hoon iss cheez ke liye, maine tabhi bol diya tha ki main nahi karne waali hoon. So we had a discussion where I told him if he wants to leave me, then leave me — fair enough,” Akanksha added.

“Log shaadi isliye karte hain, let's be honest... 99% want to get married because they want to have kids and carry the family forward; otherwise, why would you get married? He is not wrong on his part. And then Bigg Boss happened and I realised that isko bohot zyaada hai aur main nahi kar paa rahi hoon (He wants it badly and I am unable to provide that). For me, I don't want to put him in that situation,” Akanksha went on to add.

When Gaurav Shared Akanksha's Decision On Bigg Boss 19

During Bigg Boss 19 last year, Gaurav was accused of playing the sympathy card by revealing his wife's decision not to have children.

During a media interaction in the finale week, a reporter asked Gaurav if revealing his private life was a calculated move.

Responding to the query, Gaurav said he would always stand by his wife's decision, though he wants to have a family.

Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola married on November 24, 2016, in Gaurav's hometown of Kanpur. Akanksha Chamola has featured in popular television shows such as Santoshi Maa, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, and Crime Patrol.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna's Wife Akanksha Won't Have Kids Even If People Call Her "Selfish"