<i>Bigg Boss 19</i>: Gaurav Khanna's Wife Akanksha Won't Have Kids Even If People Call Her "Selfish"

The Bigg Boss 19 house was filled with warmth and emotions as contestant Gaurav Khanna reunited with his wife, Akanksha Chamola, on the second day of Family Week.

During her time on the show, Akanksha opened up about her decision not to have children anytime soon. She talked about the external pressure and labels she's faced, asserting that parenthood is a decision she'll make on her own terms.

While chatting with Malti Chahar and Praneet More, Akanksha said, "Future me bhi mujhe difficult lag raha hai. Mujhe nahi aa raha hai andar se, I don't feel the need to have a kid. Mere bohot saare reasons hain aur mujhe lagta hai jab aap itne saare reasons dhundte ho, then you are not ready. [Even the future seems difficult to me. I am not getting it from within, I don't feel the need to have a kid. I have many reasons and I feel that when you find so many reasons, then you are not ready.]

She added, "I am not scared of it. Baccha paida karna halwa banana nahi hota hai. Bohot badi responsibility hai. Mujhe nahi lagta hai main wo job ko utne ache se justify kar sakti hoon - at this age, at any age. Mujhe apna career banana hai, mere ambitions hain bohot saare, ab log usko selfish bole. [Having a child is not a cakewalk. It is a huge responsibility. I don't think I can justify that job - at this age, at any age. I want to make my career, I have a lot of ambitions, now people call it selfish.]"

Later, Gaurav joined the conversation and dismissed the notion that Akanksha was being "selfish". He had a private chat with Akanksha, where she urged Gaurav to ask her what he had asked celebrity astrologer Jai Maidaan earlier. Gaurav jokingly said he's afraid of her answer. He reassured her that he's accepted her decision and won't change her mind.

Gaurav had earlier asked the visiting astrologer, "Do I have kids, me and my wife? I have not planned kids yet. Do I have it in future?" The astrologer replied, "She (Gaurav's wife) is thinking about it seriously."

Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola got married on November 24, 2016, in Gaurav's hometown of Kanpur. The couple has been happily married for nearly a decade.