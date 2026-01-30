Akanksha Chamola Dismisses Divorce Rumours With Gaurav Khanna: "Absolutely No Trouble In Our Marriage"

Akanksha Chamola and Gaurav Khanna have been in the news lately, especially celebrating the latter's Bigg Boss 19 win. However, an Instagram post made by Akanksha recently was blown out of proportion, with the Internet believing the couple was headed for a split after 9 years.

The post shared by Akanksha Chamola read, "Jis rishte ki buniyaad mein sirf zarooratein ho, wahan dil hamesha qurbaan hota hai. (In a relationship built only on needs, it's always the heart that gets sacrificed)."

What's Happening

In a conversation with Times of India, Akanksha Chamola dismissed all divorce rumours with Gaurav Khanna, "There is absolutely no trouble in our marriage, and the post had nothing to do with Gaurav. I am not someone who discusses personal matters on social media. The post was meant to promote my upcoming series. It was open to interpretation, but it was blown out of proportion."

Furthermore, she addressed the time she was trolled when Gaurav Khanna said he wanted to have a child, but Akanksha isn't ready to embrace motherhood.

Akanksha Chamola continued, "I am the troll queen at the moment! I have always been open about this subject. Gaurav is more guarded because he wants to protect my image. We have an age difference, and he is mature enough to understand my point of view. I have clearly said that I don't see myself choosing motherhood. It's a personal choice, and I don't feel the need to justify it to anyone."

The Bigg Boss 19 house was filled with warmth and emotions as contestant Gaurav Khanna reunited with his wife, Akanksha Chamola, in one of the episodes.

During her time on the show, Akanksha opened up about her decision not to have children anytime soon. She talked about the external pressure and labels she's faced, asserting that parenthood is a decision she'll make on her own terms.

While chatting with Malti Chahar and Praneet More, Akanksha said, "Future mein bhi mujhe difficult lag raha hai. Mujhe nahi aa raha hai andar se, I don't feel the need to have a kid. Mere bahut saare reasons hain aur mujhe lagta hai jab aap itne saare reasons dhundte ho, then you are not ready. [Even the future seems difficult to me. I am not getting it from within; I don't feel the need to have a kid. I have many reasons, and I feel that when you find so many reasons, then you are not ready.]"

She added, "I am not scared of it. Baccha paida karna halwa banana nahi hota hai. Bahut badi responsibility hai. Mujhe nahi lagta hai main wo job ko utne ache se justify kar sakti hoon - at this age, at any age. Mujhe apna career banana hai, mere ambitions hain bahut saare, ab log usko selfish bole. [Having a child is not a cakewalk. It is a huge responsibility. I don't think I can justify that job - at this age, at any age. I want to make a career. I have a lot of ambitions, now people call it selfish.]"

Later, Gaurav joined the conversation and dismissed the notion that Akanksha was being "selfish". He had a private chat with Akanksha, where she urged Gaurav to ask her what he had asked celebrity astrologer Jai Maidaan earlier. Gaurav jokingly said he's afraid of her answer. He reassured her that he's accepted her decision and won't change her mind.

Gaurav had earlier asked the visiting astrologer: "Will I have kids with my wife? I have not planned kids yet. Do I have it in future?" The astrologer replied, "She (Gaurav's wife) is thinking about it seriously."

Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola got married on November 24, 2016, in Gaurav's hometown of Kanpur. The couple has been happily married for nearly a decade.

