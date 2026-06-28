Two Months After Dismissing Split Rumours, Akanksha Chamola Confirms Divorce From Gaurav Khanna: 'We've Been Living Separately For A Year'

Television actress Akanksha Chamola surprised everyone at the premiere of Lock Upp Season 2 after opening up about a major change in her personal life. During the very first episode of the reality show, Akanksha revealed that she and her husband, actor Gaurav Khanna, are getting a divorce and have been living separately for the past year.

The moment came when Akanksha was asked to reveal a secret. Her unexpected confession left the audience, as well as hosts Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, stunned.

Sharing the update, Akanksha said, "Me and Gaurav are getting a divorce. We have been living separately for the last one year, and it's not been public."

She also made it clear that there is no bitterness between the two despite their decision to part ways.

"Things are not bad between me and Gaurav. We still talk to each other. We don't think we are compatible as partners because we both see a very different future. And, unfortunately, it's not with each other," the actress added.

Akanksha and Gaurav got married on November 24, 2016, in a grand three-day wedding celebration in Gaurav's hometown, Kanpur. Over the years, the couple often supported each other publicly and were seen cheering each other on during important milestones in their careers.

Akanksha had also appeared during the family week of Bigg Boss 19, where Gaurav eventually emerged as the winner. During one of the conversations inside the house, Gaurav had spoken about their different views on having children.

When fellow contestant Mridul Tiwari asked him whether he had kids, Gaurav replied, "No, my wife doesn't want. I want, but it's a love marriage. Whatever she says, manna padega. Pyaar kiya hai toh nibhaana toh padega (Will have to agree. If you've loved, you'll have to see it through)."

In January this year, Akanksha Chamola dismissed divorce rumours with Gaurav Khanna and told TOI, "There is absolutely no trouble in our marriage, and the post had nothing to do with Gaurav. I am not someone who discusses personal matters on social media. The post was meant to promote my upcoming series. It was open to interpretation, but it was blown out of proportion."

Furthermore, she addressed the time she was trolled when Gaurav Khanna said he wanted to have a child, but Akanksha isn't ready to embrace motherhood.

Akanksha continued, "I am the troll queen at the moment! I have always been open about this subject. Gaurav is more guarded because he wants to protect my image. We have an age difference, and he is mature enough to understand my point of view. I have clearly said that I don't see myself choosing motherhood. It's a personal choice, and I don't feel the need to justify it to anyone."

Coming back to Lock Upp Season 2, the reality show premiered on June 27 on Netflix. Along with Akanksha Chamola, it features Ram Kapoor, Shivangi Joshi, Sunita Ahuja, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Harshad Chopda, Madhuri Grover, Shresta Iyer, Pamala Serena, Akanksha Choudhary, Yogesh Rawat, Riyaz Aly, Shreya Kalra, Varun Yadav and Sufi Motiwala as contestants. New episodes stream every Saturday to Wednesday at 8 PM.