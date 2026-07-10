Priyanka Serves High Fashion At Wimbledon In A Dior Dress And Tiffany Ring

Wimbledon is not just one of the biggest tennis tournaments in the world; it is also among the most fashionable sporting events of the year. Every summer, celebrities arrive at the All England Lawn Tennis Club dressed in elegant tailoring, breezy dresses and timeless accessories that perfectly complement the tournament's refined atmosphere.

Joining the star-studded guest list on July 9, Priyanka Chopra made a stylish appearance at the Women's Semi-Final, turning heads in an elegant unreleased Dioriviera shirt dress by Dior.

Priyanka Chopra's Elegant Dior Look

Priyanka's midi-length dress came in a soft cream shade and featured a structured collar, front button closure, relaxed sleeves and a matching waist belt that created a flattering silhouette. She left a few top buttons undone, giving the outfit a relaxed yet sophisticated summer feel.

She completed the look with a printed silk scarf tied around her head, adding a subtle cottagecore touch. The actress accessorised with oversized sunglasses, silver hoop earrings, a sleek wristwatch and a taupe shoulder bag, keeping her styling minimal yet polished.

Her Tiffany Engagement Ring Took Centre Stage

While the outfit was effortlessly elegant, the standout accessory was Priyanka's Tiffany & Co. cushion-cut engagement ring.

Nick Jonas famously shut down a Tiffany & Co. boutique before proposing so he could choose the perfect ring. The platinum engagement ring features an estimated 4-carat cushion-cut diamond, flanked by tapered baguette diamonds, making it one of the actress's most recognisable jewellery pieces.

Priyanka's Wimbledon Style Legacy

This is not the first time Priyanka has impressed with her Wimbledon fashion.

Last year, she attended the championship alongside husband Nick Jonas wearing a Ralph Lauren full-length cotton dress featuring a halter neckline, sleeveless silhouette, cinched waist and flowing pleated skirt. The dress was reportedly priced at $2,155 (approximately Rs 1.84 lakh).

Nick Jonas complemented her look in a navy double-breasted blazer paired with off-white trousers, a black tie and a luxury wristwatch.

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