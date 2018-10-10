Priyanka Chopra Blushed And Said The Sweetest Thing About Her Engagement Ring

Priyanka Chopra at the Tiffany party (courtesy pc_globaldomination)

Highlights Priyanka turned heads in a Giorgio Armani body-con dress She was asked about her favourite Tiffany jewellery She blushed and pointed at her engagement ring

Priyanka Chopra, why do you do this? At an event in New York on Tuesday night, the 36-year-old actress effortlessly stole the limelight in a shimmery body-con dress from the studios of Giorgio Armani and hung out with the likes of reality TV celeb Kim Kardashian. However, none of these made for the high point of the evening. It was how she adorably showed off her engagement ring. At the launch of Tiffany's latest Tiffany Blue Book Collection in New York, Priyanka was asked about her favourite piece from Tiffany's collections, when she pointed at her engagement ring and said: "Well, I guess it's this one, right?" Priyanka is engaged to Nick Jonas, who reportedly shut down an entire Tiffany store to pick the ring for his fiancee.

Watch Priyanka Chopra blush here as she spoke about her engagement ring:

Speaking to PEOPLE at the party, Priyanka revealed she made sure Nick got the hint that her engagement ring had to be a piece from Tiffany's collection. "Well, I may have dropped that hint," she said, adding: "I think we had a conversation about it when we were dating and I've always known it had to be Tiffany." When asked if Priyanka and Nick picked the ring together, she told PEOPLE: "No, I wasn't there, he and his brothers went and did a whole thing to buy the ring for his future wife."

Priyanka Chopra, posing for a shot (courtesy AFP)

Meanwhile, flashbulbs popped incessantly as Priyanka Chopra joined Kim Kardashian for a photo-op. While it was difficult to take eyes off Priyanka, Kim too was stunning in a customised ensemble by Rick Owens.

Priyanka Chopra and Kim Kardashian in New York (courtesy AFP)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas officiated their engagement with a roka ceremony in Mumbai in August - the couple are reportedly planning their wedding already. Nick recently flew into Mumbai and then took for Jodhpur with Priyanka to reportedly zero in on their wedding venue.

Busy star Priyanka Chopra continues to shuttle between Mumbai and the Big Apple for her work commitments - she just finished a schedule of Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink in the maximum city. In Hollywood, she has two new releases lined up and she has also reportedly signed up for Cowboy Ninja Viking opposite Chris Pratt.