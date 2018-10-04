For Priyanka Chopra's Wedding To Nick Jonas, His Brother Joe And Sophie Turner Put Theirs On Hold: Report

Nick-Priyanka often hang out with Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas (courtesy priyankachopra)

Looks like wedding day for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas is not too far. Nick's brother Joe Jonas and his fiancee Sophie Turner, who got engaged in October last year, have reportedly made way for Nick and Priyanka's speculated wedding. Hollywood Life quoted a friend of Sophie's as saying that the actress: "very graciously offered to let Priyanka and Nick have wedding priority for planning and scheduling." The source added that the Nick-Priyanka wedding gets priority as the couple plan to start a family soonest: "Even though Joe and Sophie got engaged first, Priyanka and Nick are going to beat them down the aisle because they're in a real hurry to start a family." While 22-year-old Sophie and Joe, 29, announced their engagement last year, 25-year-old Nick is said to have popped the question on Priyanka's 36th birthday in London.

"There's much more of a sense of urgency for them to get married than there is for Sophie and Joe," added the source. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas officiated their engagement with a roka ceremony in Mumbai in August but no wedding date has been announced so far. Even before the couple made their relationship official, Priyanka and Nick were spotted joining Sophie and Joe on double dates - they celebrated July 4 together and also went to the US open together.

Talking about Sophie Turner, the source said she's excited about how Nick and Priyanka's wedding will be a cultural blend of affairs: "She thinks it's incredibly sweet and romantic that Priyanka and Nick want to do things the traditional way and get married before they start trying for a baby. Sophie and Joe both get that the clock is ticking for Priyanka and Nick and they are being incredibly supportive."

Earlier this week, a report in US Weekly stated that Priyanka is having a blast while planning her own wedding, which she wants to be an amalgamation of Indian traditions and an American wedding rituals: "The wedding is coming soon and they really want to blend wedding traditions from both of their cultures that are important to them," US Weekly quoted a source as saying recently. Meanwhile, it is also Nick Jonas' fiancee who is planning her own wedding and having a blast, as per the source: "Priyanka is having a really good time planning the wedding because it's a mix of Indian and American styles and customs, which she knows so much about," a source was quoted as saying.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are currently in India. They recently made a short trip to Jodhpur, which sparked speculation that they are venue hunting for their wedding. Johdpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace and Meherangarh Fort, which have been the venue for several high-profile weddings in the past, are said to be probable options for the couple's much awaited wedding.

Meanwhile, Priyanka is also busy shooting for Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink. In Hollywood, she has two new releases lined up and she has also reportedly signed up for Cowboy Ninja Viking opposite Chris Pratt.