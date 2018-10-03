Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Spotted At Jodhpur's Mehrangarh Fort. Internet Suspects They Are Wedding Venue Scouting

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas in Jodhpur (Image courtesy: priyankapedia)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas landed in Jodhpur on Tuesday afternoon and later toured the Mehrangarh Fort. Pictures of the couple walking hand-in-hand at the fort are all over the Internet and fans think that they are location scouting for their wedding. Priyanka and Nick left for Jodhpur in the morning and arrived back in Mumbai in the evening. She was seen in a white T-shirt and flared blue pants while he was casually dressed. "They visited Mehrangarh Fort which is famous for exotic wedding location. So, most definitely wedding is happening this winter" and "she's going to marry in Jodhpur. Is it true?" are some of the comments on Priyanka and Nick's pictures shared by several fan clubs. They were accompanied by her brother Siddharth Chopra and other friends.

Johdpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace and Mehrangarh Fort have hosted several high-profile wedding celebrations and festivities in the past. In 2007, actress Elizabeth Hurley and entrepreneur Arun Nayar's wedding reception was held at the Mehrangarh Fort while the ex-couple had a traditional Hindu wedding at Umaid Bhawan Palace. Years ago, British supermodel Naomi Campbell celebrated her ex-boyfriend Vladimir Doronin's 50th birthday in Jodhpur. The celebrations happened at Mehrangarh Fort while the main party was held at Umaid Bhawan Palace.

Also, a part of Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor's 2013 film Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani was also shot at Mehrangarh Fort.

Priyanka, 36, and Nick, 26, got engaged in August in Mumbai. Their wedding will reportedly be an amalgamation of both the traditions (Indian and American). "The wedding is coming soon and they really want to blend wedding traditions from both of their cultures that are important to them," US Weekly quoted a source as saying recently. Priyanka is also planning the wedding. "Priyanka is having a really good time planning the wedding because it's a mix of Indian and American styles and customs, which she knows so much about," the source added.

Nick Jonas touched down in Mumbai over the weekend. When in Mumbai, they were spotted on a dinner date and on Sunday, Nick played a football match with several Bollywood actors and cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Priyanka is right now busy filming Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink, her film with Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.