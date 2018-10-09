Sonali Bendre, Priyanka Chopra Visit Rishi Kapoor In New York. Neetu Kapoor's Caption Is Just So Sweet

Priyanka, Rishi Kapoor, Sonali Bendre in New York (courtesy neetu54)

It appears, meeting veteran actor Rishi Kapoor was the first thing on Priyanka Chopra's to-do list after she checked into New York on Monday. The 36-year-old actress flew into the Big Apple on Monday and soon after dropped by to meet Mr Kapoor and his wife Neetu Kapoor and joining her was Sonali Bendre, who is undergoing treatment for cancer in the US. Sonali joined the get-together with her filmmaker husband Goldie Behl. Neetu Kapoor, who was overjoyed to have Priyanka, Sonali and Goldie over, shared photos on her Instagram saying "wonderful, beautiful people!" Sharing a photo from the meet, Priyanka also added an adorable caption: "Was so good seeing you both Neetu Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor. Laughter and smiles as always!"

Rishi Kapoor is in the US for medical treatment - what exactly he's being treated for has still not been disclosed. Here's all the fun from last night!

When in New York, Rishi Kapoor also recently caught up with colleague Anupam Kher and shared a video of the two friends taking a stroll in Madison Avenue. "New York, Manhattan. "Kher-free" or is it "Care-free" on Madison Avenue with colleague and old friend Anupam Kher this afternoon," he wrote.

New York,Manhattan. "Kher-free" or is it "Care-free"on Madison Avenue with colleague and old friend Anupam Kher this afternoon! pic.twitter.com/6qwfUufuML — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) October 7, 2018

Rishi Kapoor, who is known as the one of the most active celebrities on Twitter, resurfaced on social media with the video, after he had tweeted this last month: "Hello all! I am taking a short leave of absence from work to go to America for some medical treatment. I urge my well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. It's been 45 years "plus" of wear and tear at the movies. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon!

Meanwhile, rumours that Rishi Kapoor is battling cancer in New York did the rounds of social media last week, when his brother Randhir Kapoor dismissed the speculation and told news agency PTI: "This is all rumour. He is at the moment fine. As he is in great pain, he will be undergoing test tomorrow. He did discuss it with us regarding his health."

Priyanka Chopra has co-starred with Rishi Kapoor's son Ranbir in films such as Barfi! and Anjaana Anjaani. She just returned to New York after finishing one schedule of Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink. Sonali Bendre has been undergoing treatment in New York after she was diagnosed with metastatic cancer in July this year.

Rishi Kapoor was last seen in Mulk and he will be next seen in Leena Yadav's Rajma Chawal.