Rishi Kapoor Takes Leave Of Absence For Medical Treatment; Requests Not To 'Speculate'

Rishi Kapoor photographed in Mumbai

Actor Rishi Kapoor, 66, is going to the US for medical treatment and has requested not to "worry and unnecessarily speculate," he tweeted on Saturday evening. "Hello all! I am taking a short leave of absence from work to go to America for some medical treatment. I urge my well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. It's been 45 years "plus" of wear and tear at the movies. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon!" read Mr Kapoor's full tweet. Rishi Kapoor was recently photographed with brothers Randhir and Rajiv Kapoor and son Ranbir at Ganesh visarjan at RK Studios, which is up of sale. The family also took part in a procession.

Read Rishi Kapoor's tweet here.

Hello all! I am taking a short leave of absence from work to go to America for some medical treatment. I urge my well wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. It's been 45 years "plus"of wear and tear at the movies. With your love and good wishes,I will be back soon! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) September 29, 2018

The Kapoors have decided to sell off the iconic RK Studio, set up set up Raj Kapoor in 1948. Randhir Kapoor told news agency PTI that they had taken the decision as it was incurring losses after 2017 fire gutted the main studio. "Yes we have taken the decision to sell RK Studio. It is already up for sale. After the fire that broke at the studio it was not viable to build the studio again... It was not economically viable to do it again," he was quoted as saying. Rishi Kapoor was the first member of the Kapoor family to have said about the sale.

Rishi Kapoor debuted in Bollywood as a child artiste in 1970's Mera Naam Joker. His first lead role was opposite Dimple Kapadia in Bobby (1973). Laila Majnu, Rafoo Chakkar, Sargam, Karz, Prem Rog, Nagina, Bol Radha Bol, Khel Khel Mein, Chandni, Deewana and Damini are some of his best-known films. He was last seen in Mulk and Rajma Chawal is his upcoming film.