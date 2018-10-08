Rishi Kapoor Posts 'Care-Free' Video From New York Amidst Cancer Rumours

Rishi Kapoor and Anupam Kher in New York. (Image courtesy: Twitter)

Actor Rishi Kapoor, who is currently undergoing medical treatment in New York, made an appearance of social media on Monday, which was very reassuring for his fans, especially after the rumours of him battling cancer did the rounds on social media last week. The actor posted a video of himself walking on Madison Avenue with actor Anupam Kher and captioned it: "New York, Manhattan. "Kher-free" or is it "Care-free" on Madison Avenue with colleague and old friend Anupam Kher this afternoon!" Fans of the Bobby actor were happy to see the 66-year-old actor "looking fit" and shared "get well soon" messages on his post. Recently, Rishi Kapoor's elder brother Randhir Kapoor told news agency PTI that contrary to the rumours, the actor was not battling cancer.

A few Twitter users were also upset with Rishi Kapoor for posting the above video instead of grieving the loss of his mother Krishna Raj Kapoor on social media. But fans of the actor put the trolls in their place by saying, "He may have his own reasons. Don't be so quick to draw your own conclusions." Rishi Kapoor along with his wife Neetu Kapoor and son Ranbir Kapoor missed Krishna Raj Kapoor's funeral and chautha last week.

Before leaving for the US, Rishi Kapoor posted this: "I am taking a short leave of absence from work to go to America for some medical treatment. I urge my well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. It's been 45 years 'plus' of wear and tear at the movies. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon!"

Rishi Kapoor was last seen in Mulk and he will be next seen in Leena Yadav's Rajma Chawal.