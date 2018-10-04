Randhir Kapoor On Reports Speculating Brother Rishi Kapoor Has Cancer: 'We Don't Know Yet'

Randhir, Rishi and Neetu Kapoor at an event in Mumbai

Highlights Rishi Kapoor had tweeted about going to the US for medical treatment "He himself doesn't know what he's suffering from," Randhir Kapoor said Their mother Krishna Raj Kapoor died on Monday

Randhir Kapoor has dismissed reports speculating his younger brother Rishi Kapoor has been diagnosed of cancer. Over the weekend, Rishi Kapoor, 64, tweeted about taking leave and going to the US for medical treatment, but requested not to 'unnecessarily speculate.' However, several unconfirmed reports later stated that Rishi Kapoor is suffering from advanced stage cancer. In an interview to ETimes, Randhir Kapoor said that it is 'unfair to speculate that he has cancer.' "We don't know yet what is the exact nature of his ailment. Rishi himself doesn't know what he's suffering from. He has not even started undergoing tests there; how can people speculate that he has cancer and that too, one that has escalated to advanced stage," Randhir Kapoor said.

Rishi Kapoor is reportedly accompanied by wife Neetu and son Ranbir. They also missed the funeral of Krishna Raj Kapoor, who died on Monday, a couple of days after the family left for USA. Krishna Raj Kapoor, wife of Raj Kapoor, died of a cardiac arrest. Randhir Kapoor, their eldest son, performed the rituals.

"Let him undergo tests peacefully; whatever the results, we will let everyone know. He only reached America two-three days ago and so far, he was being prepared for the tests that he has to undergo. Depending on what the results are, his line of treatment, medication and other modalities will be decided upon. It's not fair to speculate things just like that," Randhir Kapoor told ETimes.

Rishi Kapoor on Saturday had tweeted this: "I am taking a short leave of absence from work to go to America for some medical treatment. I urge my well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. It's been 45 years 'plus' of wear and tear at the movies. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon!"

Hello all! I am taking a short leave of absence from work to go to America for some medical treatment. I urge my well wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. It's been 45 years "plus"of wear and tear at the movies. With your love and good wishes,I will be back soon! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) September 29, 2018

Actors Randhir, Rishi and Rajiv Kapoor are the three sons of Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj Kapoor. Ritu Nanda and Rima Jain are their two daughters.

Rishi Kapoor was last seen in Mulk and his next film is Rajma Chawal.