When Randhir Kapoor Accused Sunjay Kapur Of Living With Another Woman Before Divorcing Karisma Kapoor: "He Was Giving Bulls**t To Her"

Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband and businessman Sunjay Kapur died on June 12.

What's Happening

Sunjay and Karisma's separation made headlines, especially due to the legal and personal battles that followed. Their divorce proceedings became contentious, with both parties making strong allegations against each other.

Karisma's father, actor Randhir Kapoor, also expressed disapproval of the marriage.

Karisma and Sunjay got married in 2003 in a lavish ceremony. The wedding took place at the actress's ancestral home, Krishna Raj bungalow, in Mumbai. While the marriage initially appeared to be a happy one, the couple filed for divorce by mutual consent in 2014.

The divorce proceedings took a turn when Karisma accused Sunjay of domestic violence. In response, Sunjay alleged that the actress had married him for financial gain.

As reported by Mumbai Mirror, he claimed that Karisma married him in a "calculated and clinical" manner. The situation escalated into a public exchange of accusations.

Reacting to the claims made by Sunjay, Karisma's father, Randhir Kapoor, said, "Everyone knows our credentials. We are Kapoors. We don't need to run after anyone's money. We have been blessed with not only money, but our talent can support us for the rest of our lives. Sunjay is a third-class man. I never wanted Karisma to marry him. He has debauchery in his ­system and never cared for his wife. He has been giving bull*** to her, and living with another woman without divorce. The entire Delhi knows how he is. I would not like to say anything more than this."

Eventually, both parties reached a settlement, and the divorce was finalised in 2016. As per Mid-Day, Karisma received a substantial alimony settlement.

The report stated, "Karisma will get Sunjay's father's house (in Khar) transferred in her name. Sunjay has to purchase bonds worth Rs. 14 crore for the children, which will attract a monthly interest of around Rs. 10 lakh."

Background

Initial reports cited a cardiac arrest as the cause of Sunjay Kapur's death. However, new reports suggest that the 53-year-old may have died due to complications caused by a bee sting incident.

According to reports, Sunjay was playing a game of polo when he collapsed. It has now emerged that during the game, he may have swallowed a bee, which stung him and triggered a severe allergic reaction. This reaction is believed to have caused the cardiac arrest.

Sunjay Kapur's personal life had often made headlines. His first marriage was to fashion designer Nandita Mahtani, which ended in divorce. He later married actress Karisma Kapoor. The couple had two children, Samaira and Kiaan, before getting divorced in 2016.

He later married former model and actress Priya Sachdev and welcomed a son, Azarius, in 2018.