Raj Kapoor's Wife Krishna Raj Kapoor Dies Of A Cardiac Arrest At 87

Late actor Raj Kapoor's wife Krishna Raj Kapoor died on Monday, family members confirmed. She was 87. Speaking to news agency PTI, Krishna Raj Kapoor's eldest son Randhir Kapoor said: "My mother passed away at about 5 am today due to cardiac arrest... old age was another factor. We are deeply saddened by her demise." On Instagram Riddhima Kapoor instagrammed two posts featuring her grandmother and she wrote: "I love you... I will always love you - RIP dadi." Raj Kapoor married Krishna Malhotra in 1946 and they had five children together - actors Randhir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor and daughters Rima Jain and Ritu Nana. Actors Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor were her grandchildren.

On Instagram, Riddhima, the elder of Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor's two children, posted a picture Krishna Raj Kapoor from her family vacation in Paris and wrote:

The last rites will be performed at Chembur crematorium, Randhir said.

Though her sons, Randhir and Rajiv Kapoor are in Mumbai, actor Rishi Kapoor on Sunday left for USA for medical treatment. He posted this on Twitter:

Hello all! I am taking a short leave of absence from work to go to America for some medical treatment. I urge my well wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. It's been 45 years "plus"of wear and tear at the movies. With your love and good wishes,I will be back soon! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) September 29, 2018

Krishna Raj Kapoor's grandchildren Kareena, Karisma, Riddhima and Ranbir Kapoor are also currently in Mumbai.

In the last few years, Krishna Raj Kapoor was attended the Kapoors' annual Christmas brunch without fail and she regularly attended her grandchildren's film screenings - she was spotted at a special screening of Sanju starring Ranbir Kapoor. In addition to her Mumbai diaries, Krishna Raj Kapoor also featured in family vacation albums abroad.

Several members of the film fraternity also posted condolence messages for the Kapoor family on social media.

I am so sorry to hear of the passing of #KrishnaRajKapoor The few times I interacted with her were so memorable; she was an incredible personality full of life and passion and with never a hair out place! She will be missed greatly. My deepest condolences to the family. — Soha Ali Khan (@sakpataudi) October 1, 2018

. Condolences to the entire Kapoor family. An era passes away,#KrishnaRajKapoor .God give you strength,and may the soul rest in peace. Om Shanti. @chintskap — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) October 1, 2018

Such sad news this morning.. the most beautiful lady of our industry Krishna Raj Kapoor passes away.. my heart goes out to the entire family.. Krishna Aunty may you rest in peace. — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) October 1, 2018

Saddened to hear the demise of #KrishnaRajKapoor ji my deepest condolences,

May God give immense strength to whole family. #OmShantipic.twitter.com/ATYbd8kaYK — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) October 1, 2018

