Raj Kapoor's Wife Krishna Raj Kapoor Dies Of A Cardiac Arrest At 87

Krishna Raj Kapoor's granddaughter wrote: "I will always love you - RIP dadi"

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: October 01, 2018 09:39 IST
A file photo of Krishna Raj Kapoor.

New Delhi: 

  1. Randhir Kapoor said Krishna Raj kapoor died of a cardiac arrest
  2. "I will always love you - RIP dadi," Riddhima wrote in Instagram
  3. Raj Kapoor married Krishna Malhotra in 1946

Late actor Raj Kapoor's wife Krishna Raj Kapoor died on Monday, family members confirmed. She was 87. Speaking to news agency PTI, Krishna Raj Kapoor's eldest son Randhir Kapoor said: "My mother passed away at about 5 am today due to cardiac arrest... old age was another factor. We are deeply saddened by her demise." On Instagram Riddhima Kapoor instagrammed two posts featuring her grandmother and she wrote: "I love you... I will always love you - RIP dadi." Raj Kapoor married Krishna Malhotra in 1946 and they had five children together - actors Randhir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor and daughters Rima Jain and Ritu Nana. Actors Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor were her grandchildren.

On Instagram, Riddhima, the elder of Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor's two children, posted a picture Krishna Raj Kapoor from her family vacation in Paris and wrote:

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I love you- I will always love you - RIP dadi

A post shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial) on

 

The last rites will be performed at Chembur crematorium, Randhir said.

Though her sons, Randhir and Rajiv Kapoor are in Mumbai, actor Rishi Kapoor on Sunday left for USA for medical treatment. He posted this on Twitter:

 

 

Krishna Raj Kapoor's grandchildren Kareena, Karisma, Riddhima and Ranbir Kapoor are also currently in Mumbai.

In the last few years, Krishna Raj Kapoor was attended the Kapoors' annual Christmas brunch without fail and she regularly attended her grandchildren's film screenings - she was spotted at a special screening of Sanju starring Ranbir Kapoor. In addition to her Mumbai diaries, Krishna Raj Kapoor also featured in family vacation albums abroad.

Several members of the film fraternity also posted condolence messages for the Kapoor family on social media.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(With inputs from PTI)

