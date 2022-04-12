Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's Reported Wedding: After RK Studios, Krishna Raj Bungalow Lit Up

Ranbir, Alia Marriage: The couple will live here after wedding.

If the decorated wedding venues are not a sign of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding festivities beginning this week, we don't' know what is. After the RK Studios and Ranbir Kapoor's house Vastu, the Krishna Raj Bungalow has been decorated with lights. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will reportedly live in the work-in-progress Krishna Raj Bungalow in Pali Hill after their wedding. The bungalow is named after Ranbir's late grandmother Krishna Raj Kapoor. In the last few months, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor were frequently pictured checking up on the under-construction site. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding festivities will reportedly begin with a mehendi ceremony on April 13. The couple will reportedly get married this week and will host a reception for film industry friends over the weekend.

Ranbir Kapoor confirmed his relationship with Alia Bhatt in an interview in 2020, where he referred to her as his "girlfriend" and said that if it weren't for the pandemic, they would have been married. Fans of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will get to see them share screen space in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, which releases in September.

Alia Bhatt has two back-to-back releases this year - Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi and SS Rajamouli's RRR. She will also star in Darlings, which she is producing. She will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraawith Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif and Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh.

Other than Brahmastra, Ranbir Kapoor has Shamshera, co-starring Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt, lined-up. He will also be seen in an untitled film with Shraddha Kapoor. The actor will also star in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, with Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna.