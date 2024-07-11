Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Request Turned Down By Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma's Wedding Videographer. Here's Why

Alia Bhatt shared this image. (courtesy: AliaBhatt)

Vishal Punjabi, who is known for shooting wedding videos of celebrity couples like Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma, recently revealed why he turned down the offer of shooting Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding on the podcast show of Shivani Pau. Vishal Punjabi, who is known as The Wedding Filmer, said he was already booked for a wedding and he couldn't take their offer. Speaking to Shivani Pau, The Wedding Filmer said, "I wasn't available when Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt called me for their wedding. A lot of these celebrities call me two weeks before their wedding because its hush hush and nobody can know."

The Wedding Filmer continued, "The downside is... I am not available for most of them. I have never cancelled a wedding to cover a celebrity's wedding. I didn't do Alia and Ranbir's wedding because I was booked to do a wedding in London for a very beautiful, lovely bride. I wouldn't change that for the world even now. She was gorgeous and it was a beautiful experience. Ranbir and Alia would have gotten a nice wedding video."

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got married in an intimate ceremony in the presence of their close friends and family members in 2022. The wedding took place in Mumbai. Sharing the lovely pictures, Alia Bhatt wrote in the caption, "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home ... in our favourite spot - the balcony we've spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can't wait to build more memories together ... memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia." Take a look:

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their daughter Raha in November 2022. Alia Bhatt was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Ranbir Kapoor smashed the box office with Animal last year.