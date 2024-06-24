Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding: Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani And Others Send Best Wishes

Sonakshi Sinha shared this image. (Image courtesy: aslisona)

Sonakshi Sinha married Zaheer Iqbal in a private ceremony at her Bandra apartment in Mumbai on Sunday. Hours after the ceremony, the newlyweds treated their fans and followers on Instagram to their lovely wedding pics, prompting a barrage of congratulatory messages from their celebrity friends. Alia Bhatt showered the couple with a whole lot of love. Sharing their wedding post, the Gangubai Kathiawadi star wrote, "Congratulations Sona and Zaheer. You two look so full of love and joy. Big hug and welcome to the club." Sonakshi's contemporaries Kiara and Athiya also sent their best wishes to the couple. Kiara in her wish wrote, "Congratulation, wishing you a lifetime of love, happiness and togetherness." Athiya on the other hand wrote, "Congratulations Sona and Zaheer. Wishing you endless love and happiness."

Ace director Karan Johar also wished the happy couple on this joyous occasion. He wrote, "Congratulations and so much love to Sona and Zaheer."

After the civil wedding, the newlyweds hosted a grand reception at Bastian, Dadar. Anil Kapoor, Kajol, Chunky Panday, Huma Qureshi, Saqib Saleem attended the reception in style. Vidya Balan and Siddharth Roy Kpaur, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Arbaaz Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Raveena Tandon, film veteran Saira Banu were also spotted at the party. The newlyweds were dressed in their traditional best for the party. Sonakshi Sinha looked gorgeous as she chose a gorgeous red saree for the party while Zaheer Iqbal wore a white kurta set. The newlyweds arrived at the party venue walking hand-in-hand. They happily posed for the cameras.

Sharing the wedding pictures, Sonakshi Sinha wrote a note. It read, "On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each others eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs... leading up to this moment... where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods... we are now man and wife. Here's to love, hope and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever." Sonakshi added in the post, "Sonakshi weds Zaheer. 23.06.2024" Sonakshi wore her mother's vintage saree and jewellery for the wedding. Take a look:

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal registered their marriage under the provisions of Special Marriage Act. Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are co-stars of the 2022 film Double XL. They have been reportedly in a relationship for more than 7 years.