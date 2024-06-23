At Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's Starry Reception: Kajol, Anil Kapoor And Others

Sonakshi-Zaheer, Kajol, Anil pictured at the party

Sonakshi Sinha married Zaheer Iqbal in a private ceremony at her Bandra apartment in Mumbai on Sunday. After the civil wedding, the newlyweds hosted a grand reception at Bastian, Dadar. Anil Kapoor, Kajol, Chunky Panday, Huma Qureshi, Saqib Saleem attended the reception in style. Vidya Balan and Siddharth Roy Kpaur, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Arbaaz Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Raveena Tandon, film veteran Saira Banu were also spotted at the party The newlyweds were dressed in their traditional best for the party. Sonakshi Sinha looked gorgeous as she chose a gorgeous red saree for the party. She accentuated her bridal look with sindoor and red choora. Zaheer Iqbal wore a white kurta set. The newlyweds arrived at the party venue walking hand-in-hand. They happily posed for the cameras.

Meet the groom's parents here

Anil Kapoor suited up for the occasion while Chunky Panday wore a blue blazer. Anil Kapoor and Chunky Panday posed for the paparazzi together.

Sonakshi's BFF Huma Qureshi looked gorgeous in a white ensemble. Her brother Saqib Saleem wore a green kurta at the reception.

Kajol looked gorgeous in a saree. She was all smiles for the camera. Anu Ranjan, who is a family friend of Shatrughan Sinha, also attened the reception with her husband.

Sharing the wedding pictures, Sonakshi Sinha wrote a note. It read, "On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each others eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs... leading up to this moment... where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods... we are now man and wife. Here's to love, hope and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever." Sonakshi added in the post, "Sonakshi weds Zaheer. 23.06.2024" Sonakshi wore her mother's vintage saree and jewellery for the wedding. Take a look:

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal registered their marriage under the provisions of Special Marriage Act. The civil marriage took place at the bride's new apartment, 81 Aureate, which is located near the Rang Sharda Auditorium at Bandra West, Mumbai, reported IANS. After the wedding, Sonakshi's father Shatrughan Sinha told media, "Every father waits for this moment when his daughter is given to her chosen groom. My daughter looks most happy with Zaheer. Unki jodi salamat rahe (May their union stay strong forever)." He was accompanied by wife Poonam at the wedding.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are co-stars of the 2022 film Double XL. They have been reportedly in a relationship for more than 7 years.



