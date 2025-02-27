Sonakshi Sinha Reveals If She Was Asked To Convert Into Islam Before Marrying Zaheer Iqbal: "They Follow Certain Traditions..."

Sonakshi Sinha recently spoke about her marriage to Zaheer Iqbal and shed light on the rumours and speculation that surrounded their wedding.

The couple's decision to marry came under intense public scrutiny, particularly due to comments made by her father, veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha, and the absence of her brothers, Luv and Kussh, at the wedding. These factors led many to question whether the Sinha family was supportive of the union.

In a recent interview with Hauterrfly, Sonakshi addressed the concerns, explaining that while her father was as supportive as he could be, she did not delve into her brothers' absence. She also clarified that she never faced any pressure from Zaheer's family to convert to Islam.

Sonakshi added that religion was never an issue for her and Zaheer. "Zaheer and I weren't really paying attention to religion. We are two people who love each other and want to get married to each other," she explained. She added, "He didn't enforce his religion on me, and I am not enforcing my religion on him. This wasn't even a discussion."

The actress went on to share how they both respect each other's cultures. "We appreciate and understand each other's cultures. They follow certain traditions at their house, I follow certain traditions at my house. He participates in my Diwali pooja, and I participate in his rituals. And that's all that matters," she added.

Sonakshi also highlighted the role of the Special Marriage Act in their union, stating that it was the best solution for them. "Under the circumstances, the best way to get married was the Special Marriage Act, where I, as a Hindu woman, do not need to change my religion, and he, as a Muslim man, can remain a Muslim man. It's as simple as that. I was never asked, 'Are you going to convert?' We love each other, and we're going to get married."

Regarding the online speculation and negativity, Sonakshi admitted that she and Zaheer chose to mute their Instagram comments leading up to their wedding to avoid unnecessary stress. "On my big day, mujhe yeh bakwas dekhni hi nahi hai (I didn't want to be near this nonsense)," she said.

Sonakshi and Zaheer married on June 23 last year. The couple dated for nearly seven years before exchanging wedding vows.

