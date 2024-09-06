Sonakshi Sinha And Zaheer Iqbal's Ethnic White NYC Style Had A Tricolour Touch

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's white ethnic looks were perfect for the India Day Parade in NYC

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal were in New York City recently and if you followed their travel tracks carefully, you'd have noticed that it was in fact, a workation spent leisurely. The duo was invited to be a part of the India Day Parade this year held in August 2024. The newly married couple were seen in stylish ethnic tricolour outfits to greet fans and onlookers from their tableau. Sonakshi was seen in a white anarkalipaired with a bright orange bandhani dupatta, both with gotapatti borders. To make her outfit fitting for a tricolour celebration, she paired it with a stack of green glass bangles. She also added silver jhumkas and edgy black sunglasses to the mix. Sonakshi's makeup with her signature winged eyeliner was always going to be on the cards. For her hairstyle, she kept it simple with her hair left open in a centre-parted poker-straight look. Zaheer too was his cool casual self in all-white. His kurta set was paired with a sleeveless asymmetrical jacket with a paint splatter print on it.

Also Read: Sonakshi Sinha And Zaheer Iqbal Went On This New Jersey Ride Which Takes You 220 Feet Into The Air

The couple enjoy dressing up in monochrome styles. They didn't have to personally tell us because it is evident from their Instagram profiles. And for their best monochrome looks yet, we always turn to their wedding looks. Sonakshi Sinha wore her red Benarasi saree with a red blouse for a truly stylish bridal look rooted in traditions. As for Zaheer, his love for all-white remained consistent for his big day too.

As long as there's a monochrome moment in sight, you'll find Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal looking stylish anywhere in the world they may be.

Also Read: Jump On The Thrill Train Like Sonakshi Sinha And Zaheer Iqbal Did At The Six Flags Great Adventure Park