Sonakshi Sinha And Zaheer Iqbal Went On This New Jersey Ride Which Takes You 220 Feet Into The Air

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal have a adrenaline hit time at Six Flags Great Adventure

Sonakshi Sinha and her husband Zaheer Iqbal are currently enjoying a thrilling vacation in the United States. The duo explored the country; from visiting Times Square, wine tastings, spending sunny days in exciting places and beyond. The latest addition to their American adventures is a visit to an amusement park in New Jersey, where they went on a slingshot ride together that showed us a crazy side of their love. During their recent visit to the Six Flags Great Adventure amusement park in Jackson Township in New Jersey, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal took the plunge and launched into a slingshot with their safety gear and seat belts on.

The Slingshot is a simple yet terrifying ride housed at the Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey. The ride basically catapults people into the sky to get on a higher and higher ride, strapped with a harness of course. People go shooting into the sky at a height of 220 feet with some serious leverage while on board the ride. What's more, it plummets them straight back into a 90-degree free fall, only to recoil and bounce up and down in. All this fun is hosted at the Six Flags Great Adventure which is a one of it's kind amusement complex home to not just the Slingshot, but the Hurricane Harbour, Kingda Ka, Nitro, Medusa and many more adventurous rides and experiences.

Sonakshi Sinha shared a post on her Instagram handle sharing a reel of Zaheer and her on board the slingshot ride along with the caption, "The slingshot - CRAZIEST/MOST INSANE/OMG WHY AM I DOING THIS TO MYSELF ride i have ever been on... and only @iamzahero could've made me do it. 225 feet in the air at 90 miles per hour... uff The things we do for love...#SonaZahTravelTales".

The video showed both Sonakshi and Zaheer excitedly screaming as they were about to be launched from the ride and then off they went into the heights of the sky and back. Zaheer, who seems to be an adventure junkie, enjoyed the 220 feet ride that goes at 90 miles per hour, while Sonakshi did it for love, as is evident from her Instagram caption.

