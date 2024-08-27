Jump On The Thrill Train Like Sonakshi Sinha And Zaheer Iqbal Did At The Six Flags Great Adventure Park

Sonakshi Sinha and her husband Zaheer Iqbal seem to be having the best time while vacationing in the United States. The Heeramandi actress has been on an extended honeymoon, exploring the experiences America has to offer. Sonakshi recently posted a sun-kissed selfie with Zaheer at an amusement park on her Instagram stories. But that wasn't all; she also reposted a video that Zaheer had posted of her where she was playing with a basketball, along with a picture of her jumping and posing with joy at the Six Flags Great Adventure park. Promoted JioSaavn.com Listen to the latest songs, only on Also Read: Like Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's Off-Roading Adventure, Here's Your Guide For Activities To Try This Monsoon Photo Credit: Instagram.com/aslisona Following Sonakshi and Zaheer Iqbal's trip to Six Flags Great Adventure park, here's all you need to know in advance about this amusement park in New Jersey to keep you prepared for your next visit. Photo Credit: Instagram.com/aslisona Six Flags Great Adventure is an amusement park which is located approximately 20 miles southeast of the Trenton in Jackson, New Jersey. It is situated between New York City and Philadelphia. The amusement park is owned and operated by Six Flags and is home to a water park that is aptly called Hurricane Harbour, amongst other attractions such as the Fright Fest Extreme, and the Wild Safari. The Six Flags Great Adventure is open on all days including Labour Day between 11am and 8pm so you can enjoy their fun experiences between late March to early January each year. You can book tickets and plan your visit to Six Flags Great Adventure by logging onto their official website. They run quite a few offers and discounts on their tickets to their amusement offerings which range from $75 onwards. The Kingda Ka, Nitro, Medusa and Jersey Devil Coaster are some of the rides that are a must-try at the Six Flag Great Adventure Trust Sonakshi and Zaheer to have a ball while painting the town red at the Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey. Also Read: Sonakshi Sinha And Zaheer Iqbal Bond Over Setting Their Dream Home Together