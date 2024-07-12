Sonakshi Sinha Reveals People Gatecrashed Her And Zaheer Iqbal's Wedding: 'Log Aa Jaate Hai Khaana Khaane...'

Sonakshi shared the image. (courtesy: SonakshiSinha)

Sonakshi Sinha married Zaheer Iqbal on June 23. The couple hosted a star-studded reception on the same day in Mumbai. Recently, the actress shared that other than their guests, there were gatecrashers too. In an interview with News 18 Showsha, Sonakshi said, "Having an intimate wedding was always the plan. That has always been the kind of wedding that we both wanted. Zaheer and I were very clear that our wedding has to reflect the both of us as people, the bond we share, and the love we have for each other."

She added, "We wanted to make sure that everybody present there should have a good time. And that's exactly what happened. There were wedding crashers too here and there but I was too busy having a good time. I'm glad that they also had a good time (laughs). Every wedding be it big or small has people crashing them. Kuch log aa jaate hai khaana khaane and I think that's okay even though I've never crashed a wedding."

ICYDK: Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal registered their marriage under the provisions of the Special Marriage Act. The civil ceremony took place at the actress' new apartment in Mumbai.

Sharing the pictures from the ceremony on Instagram, Sonakshi wrote, "On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each other's eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs... leading up to this moment... where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods... we are now man and wife. Here's to love, hope and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever."

For the unversed, Sonakshi and Zaheer have been rumoured to be dating since 2016. They shared screen space in the 2022 film Double XL. They also featured in the music video Jodi Blockbuster last year.