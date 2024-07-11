Preity Zinta, MIA From Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's Wedding, Says, 'We Want A Big Party'

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal at their wedding reception. (courtesy: aslisona)

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, who got married at their Mumbai home last month, shared their reception video on Instagram on Wednesday. Sonakshi captioned the post, "Shaadi ASMR. Feel it, enjoy it... like we did. Big shout out to all our friends, families and teams for giving us the perfect wedding! Sona aur Zaheer ki shaadi... ek epic party toh banti haii boss ( Sona and Zaheer's wedding calls for an epic party)." Preity Zinta, who was MIA from the party, commented on the video, "Awwww! So happy for you two. Welcome to the married club my darling. Wish you both so much love, happiness, respect, togetherness and laughter as you embark on a new journey together as a couple. I'm sad we missed the wedding, so when Gene (her husband Gene Goodenough) and I see you guys next we want a - big party. Much love... muaah."

The bride's bestie and actor Huma Qureshi wrote, "I don't think I gave written permission to use my image n videos...How can you guys do this? #outrage." This is what Sonakshi Sinha posted:

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are co-stars of the 2022 film Double XL. The couple shared photos from their wedding on Instagram and they captioned it, "On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each others eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs... leading up to this moment... where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods... we are now man and wife. Here's to love, hope and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever."

Sonakshi Sinha recently starred in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Heeramandi. She will next be seen in horror comedy Kakuda along with Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem. Kakuda will premiere on ZEE5 on July 12.