The Highlight Of Sonakshi Sinha And Zaheer Iqbal's Wedding: 'Shah Rukh Khan Sent A Voice Message'

Sonakshi shared this image. (courtesy: SonakshiSinha)

Sonakshi Sinha's wedding posts are here to stay and we are not complaining at all. On Tuesday, Sonakshi Sinha shared a bunch of ten photos from her wedding album. The album features candid shots of Sonakshi and Zaheer (Iqbal), getting ready for their reception party. What made the post unique is Sonakshi's personalized notes for each picture of the album. In the first two pictures, Sonakshi and Zaheer can be seen posing for the cameras in a filmy way. Sonakshi wrote, "Being filmy and making our own music (since 2017), here in the midst of getting our wedding photos clicked!! Pic 1 is now my wallpaper."

In the next two pictures, Sonakshi and Zaheer are captured at their candid best. Sonakshi Sinha wrote, "Hero watching his heroine get ready for her dream role. And since there's too much peace in the process... of course he HAS to disrupt it by saying something silly to make her laugh."

In this picture, Sonakshi can be seen showing something on her phone to Zaheer. The caption read, "Listening to a voice note from his all time favorite SRK (see pic 1 for reference), sending us both so much love and good wishes for the big day... I think this was the highlight of @iamzahero's day."

In the next set of pictures, Zaheer can be seen kissing Sonakshi on her cheek. In another click, Sonakshi can be seen wiping her tears. She wrote, "Ever heard of a bride who got ready before her groom? No?? Well, here you go. Bride also cried looking at herself in Sindoor for the first time!"

Sharing a smiling picture of herself in a bridal look, Sonakshi wrote, "Since bride was ready, she went to admire groom from afar who still wasn't. I remember telling @sam_and_ekta who are the geniuses behind capturing all these moments "isnt he supposed to be admiring me like this while i get ready?!?" There was a collective nod from everyone present in the room."

In the last two pictures, Sonakshi and Zaheer posed at the picturesque backdrop of Mumbai. She wrote, "A minute to breath and take a walk around the home we will build together."

Sonakshi signed off her post with these words, "What a day... 23.06.2024." Reacting to the post, Zaheer Iqbal dropped a series of emojis. Take a look:

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal exchanged wedding vows on June 23. Since then, the couple have been actively sharing snippets about each other on their respective social media profiles. On Sunday, Soankshi shared beautiful pictures from her vidaai ceremony and wrote an emotional note, "At the wedding, maa started crying when it hit her I would be moving out of the house, I told her 'Maa, don't worry... Juhu to Bandra only 25 mins' Missing them a lil extra today, so I'm telling myself the exact same thing." She added, "Hope there's Sunday Sindhi curry made at home...See you soon... zoom zoom zoom." Take a look:

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal had a civil ceremony at the bride's Bandra apartment. Later, they hosted a party at a Mumbai hotel. Rekha, Kajol, Anil Kapoor, Salman Khan, Saira Banu and others attended the party.