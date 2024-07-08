Newlyweds Sonakshi Sinha And Zaheer Iqbal Are In Their Throwback Era: 'Still Singing To Each Other...'

Image Instagrammed by Zaheer Iqbal. (courtesy: ZaheerIqbal)

Newlyweds Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are setting couple goals and how. On Monday, Zaheer Iqbal shared a gray scale throwback picture of themselves. In the picture, Sonakshi can be seen looking at her (then) boyfriend wishtfully while she keeps her one hand around his neck. Zaheer wrote in the caption, "This day... This moment... This feeling. I knew it's FOREVER." He mentioned that the picture was clicked in 2017. Replying to the post, Sonakshi wrote in the comments section, "My jaan!!! Still singing to each other... may it never stop." The post instantly drew many reactions. Pulkit Samrat wrote, "Heart is awwwwwww." Siddharth, who attended Sonakshi's wedding, dropped a series of heart emojis. Sangeeta Bijlani and Dia Mirza also reacted to the post. Take a look:

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal exchanged wedding vows on June 23. Since then, the couple have been actively sharing snippets about each other on their respective social media profiles. On Sunday, Soankshi shared beautiful pictures from her vidaai ceremony and wrote an emotional note, "At the wedding, maa started crying when it hit her I would be moving out of the house, I told her 'Maa, don't worry... Juhu to Bandra only 25 mins' Missing them a lil extra today, so I'm telling myself the exact same thing." She added, "Hope there's Sunday Sindhi curry made at home...See you soon... zoom zoom zoom." Take a look:

Prior to that, Sonakshi shared a reel in which Zaheer Iqbal can be seen walking inside what looks like a shopping mall with Sonakshi's pair of shoes in his hand. Sonakshi can be seen walking bare foot. Sonakshi captured the video and she wrote in the caption, "When you marry the greenest flag ever."

Sharing the wedding pictures, Sonakshi Sinha wrote a note. It read, "On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each others eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs... leading up to this moment... where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods... we are now man and wife. Here's to love, hope and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever." Sonakshi added in the post, "Sonakshi weds Zaheer. 23.06.2024" Sonakshi wore her mother's vintage saree and jewellery for the wedding. Take a look:

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal registered their marriage under the provisions of Special Marriage Act. They shared screen space in the film Double XL and in the video Blockbuster.