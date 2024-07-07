Pics: Inside Sonakshi Sinha's Vidaai With Shatrughan Sinha And Poonam Sinha: 'Maa Started Crying...'

Image Instagrammed by Sonakshi Sinha. (courtesy: SonakshiSinha)

Leave whatever you are doing and check out Sonakshi Sinha's latest Instagram entry. On Sunday, the actress shared a bunch of fresh pictures from her wedding album. Sonakshi got married to actor Zaheer Iqbal in an intimate ceremony on June 23. In the carousel of black-and-white images, we can see the actress sharing a warm hug with her parents— veteran star Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha. In her caption, Sonakshi wrote a "miss you" note for her parents. It read, "At the wedding, maa started crying when it hit her I would be moving out of the house, I told her ‘Maa, don't worry… Juhu to Bandra only 25 mins' Missing them a lil extra today, so I'm telling myself the exact same thing.”



Sonakshi Sinha added, “Hope there's Sunday Sindhi curry made at home…See you soon… zoom zoom zoom.” Reacting to the post, Zaheer Iqbal dropped a red heart and a face holding back tears emoji. Athiya Shetty also left a red heart under the album. Actor Sushant Divgikr wrote, “My love.”



About a week ago, Sonakshi Sinha shared a video featuring the wedding highlights. In the clip, we can spot the bride and groom, their parents and close friends including actress Huma Qureshi and actor Siddharth. While uploading the video on Instagram, Sonakshi wrote, “Family, friends, love, friendship, laughter, silly comments, kids running around, happy tears, warm hugs, excitement, bloopers, screeches, fun, joy, anticipation, nerves, emotions and above all just pure happiness this was our chaotic little Shaadi ka ghar… and it was PERFECT… it was US.”



Before that, Sonakshi Sinha treated us to a set of images with Zaheer Iqbal from their wedding reception. “Whattttt a day!!!! The love, the laughter, the togetherness, the excitement, the warmth, the support from every one of our friends, families and teams… it was like the universe came together for two people in love to give them exactly what they've always hoped, wished and prayed for If this is not divine intervention… we don't know what is We are both truly blessed to have each other and so much love protecting us,” read the text attached to the post.



Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal dated each other for 7 years. The duo has also appeared together in the film Double XL and the music video Blockbuster.