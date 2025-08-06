US Woman Files HR Complaint Against Co-Worker For Not Being Invited To Wedding: "Creating a hostile environment"

A US woman shared what happened after she didn't include a coworker on the wedding guest list. She revealed that the excluded coworker found out she wasn't invited and confronted the bride, and later filed a complaint with HR, claiming the bride was being "exclusive" and "creating a hostile environment".

In a Reddit post, the bride wrote that this was one of the "weirdest work things" she has ever dealt with.

"There's a woman in my office I'm friendly with, but not close to. We've had small talk here and there, nothing deep. No lunches together. No real outside-of-work connection. She found out I was getting married and asked when the wedding was. Then she straight up asked if she was invited," the woman wrote.

The woman said she laughed and told her that it was a "really small" ceremony with just close friends and family.

The situation caused tension in the office. "She got quiet and a little cold after that, but I figured okay, maybe awkward moment, whatever," said the Redditor. "Fast forward a few days later, I get a meeting invite from HR."

"Turns out she filed a complaint saying I was being 'exclusive' and 'creating a hostile environment by leaving people out'."

The HR department reviewed the complaint and decided not to force the bride to include the coworker in her guest list, citing that the wedding was a personal matter.

"Now she acts super passive-aggressive toward me. Like side-eyes, little digs when I walk by," said the bride. "Still bringing it up in these weird sarcastic comments like, 'Some people are so inclusive these days'."

"I can't believe she actually thought HR could... what, make me invite her?" she wondered in anger. "Some people really do think they're the main character."

The post gained massive traction, with users siding with the bride, stating that she shouldn't be forced to invite someone to her wedding, especially if she doesn't know them well.

Some users also pointed out that the bride's decision to lie about the reason for not inviting the coworker was the real issue.

One user said, "This is the type of guest that comes without a gift, eats alot of food, makes others uncomfortable, takes home a shit load of leftovers and a centerpiece."

"While she was delusional in filing her nonsensical complaint, her comments and attitude toward you are legitimate grounds for you to file a complaint against her--and you definitely need to do so before things get worse," another user wrote.

"Imagine thinking HR handles wedding guest lists the delusion is wild," a third user said.