'Quit After 5 Months': Redditor's Viral Post Slams India's 'Broken' Corporate Culture

A Reddit post by a corporate employee has gone viral, resonating with thousands who face the struggle of coping with job pressure and absurd deadlines. After quitting five months into their job at a global firm's India office, the user shared how the corporate culture was broken in the country where employees were provided no direction or respect. His heartfelt post sparked an outpouring of empathy, practical advice, and solidarity from the Reddit community.

"I just resigned after working for 5 months from a well-known global firm's India office, and the experience has left me convinced that much of Indian corporate culture is fundamentally broken," wrote the user in the r/IndianWorkplace subreddit.

The OP revealed that they were hired without a proper job description and left to fend for themselves without a reporting manager or any other senior figure for guidance.

"From day one, I had no clarity on my role, no training, and no support system. Work would be assigned after 4 PM with the expectation of overnight delivery, often without context, resources, or even a proper brief," they wrote.

"Over time, this chaos and lack of support took a toll on my mental health and self-confidence. And what's scary is how common this is."

The user stated that corporations hid behind terms like "ownership" and "proactivity" while offering no direction or respect.

"It's time we stop romanticising this broken hustle culture and start demanding workplaces that treat people like humans, not just resources to be burned through."

'Indian corporate doesn't...'

As the post went viral, other users shared similar experiences of working in the corporate setup where the upper hierarchy often remains oblivious to the demands of the employees.

"Ownership BS is the most common one. Without clarity or time to understand systems. They'll make up some numbers in their mind without any idea what it takes of unknown work," said one user while another added: "The problem is that Indian Corporate doesn't understand that burnout leads to low productivity."

A third commented: "It's not really the company's fault as much as the investors and board that is constantly striving for faster growth and higher profits."

A fourth said: "Culture in corporate is same as traffic discipline on the roads."