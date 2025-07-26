'Certified Insanity': Bengaluru Techie's Rant About City's Public Transport Goes Viral

A social media user's post has once again highlighted Bengaluru's 'nightmare' traffic problem, especially for employees forced to return to work after the end of the work-from-home policy. The post, titled "Bengaluru public transport + return to office = certified insanity", showcased the brutality of the commute in the technology capital of the country, triggering an intense discussion as residents seek an end to their misery.

"First of all, I'm a software engineer and a proud Bangalorean, born and raised. But ever since this return-to-office madness(mandate) kicked in - with me staying 25 km away from my office with Outer Ring Road being my main route back home - life has become nothing short of a test of endurance," the user wrote in the r/bangalore subreddit.

The OP recounted their decision to take public transport for the commute, which turned into another big hassle for them.

"The buses are packed beyond capacity - people literally falling on each other. The driver looks like he's five seconds away from quitting, and the conductor treats you like you owe him rent," they wrote.

In another incident, the user said he was dropped off on a flyover near Nagawara Junction, instead of the designated bus stop. With no footpath or crossing nearby, they were forced to evade high-speed traffic to get to the other side and repeat the process of catching another bus.

"This is not commuting. This is survival. Everyone's angry, sweaty, and silently screaming. Public transport in Bengaluru isn't for the weak - it's a team-building exercise for introverts, a cardio session for the brave, and a lesson in patience for all."

Watch: UK Theatre Stops Indian Movie Screening Midway As Fans Make Mess

As the post went viral, social media users also lamented about the routine traffic snarls and long commutes.

"So trueeeee!! Bengaluru isn't for the week, especially when you are dealing with conductors." said one user while another added: "I remember when being in Bangalore was a luxury. Now it has become about survival."

A third commented: "The alternative is worse! The auto & cab prices double after 3 pm, they charge like crazy if you try talking offline."

Driven by rapid urbanisation and a booming IT industry, the city's population has surged, with over 13 million residents and millions of vehicles clogging its roads. Narrow streets, inadequate public transport, and ongoing infrastructure projects exacerbate the issue.