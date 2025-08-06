Russian Influencer Fractures Spine While Attempting Viral Stiletto Challenge

A Russian influencer landed in a medical emergency after attempting the viral "stiletto challenge," inspired by Nicki Minaj's song High School. The trend, which has gained massive traction on social media, involves participants balancing in high heels while striking dramatic poses to the tune of the hit track. Mariana Barutkina, a 32-year-old influencer, shared a video of herself attempting the challenge in her kitchen just weeks after giving birth.

In the clip, she stands on a jar of baby food placed on a saucepan before climbing onto a countertop in stilettos. She attempts a one-foot squat in heels, managing to hold her balance for a few seconds. However, she suddenly slips and falls backward off the counter, hitting the ground and suffering a serious injury.

"I decided to start blogging, the first content shooting - and here I am leaving the doctor diagnosed with 'Th9 compression bending uncomplicated fracture of the body,'" Ms Barutkina wrote in the caption. "The irony? Karma? Or just life, which always tests our strength at the most unexpected moment," she added.

Despite the injury, Ms Barutkina said she had no regrets over the stunt. In a follow-up Instagram post, she further stated the failed attempt unexpectedly brought her fame.

"Because of one video, which was unsuccessfully filmed, I woke up a popular person. More than 50 people sent me my reel from different publications today," she wrote. "People, thank you for your popularity, for your concerns and for your comments. I'm doing great, following the guidelines and now living in "star" status," she added.

Meanwhile, the comments section users had varied reactions. While some criticised her putting her life in danger, others wished her a "speedy recovery".

"Nicki was not standing on anything but doing this on the side of a.pole. it's one thing to be creative but another to physically hurt yourself..STOPPPPPPP," one user wrote.

"Can't say you didn't ask for it ... not sure why anyone grown women thinks this is cute," commented another.

"this is the dumbest "challenge" and the fact people are actually doing it just to be part of the stupidity... good," said a third user.

"She never had it to begin with stop these challenges," wrote another.