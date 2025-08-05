Advertisement

Russian Influencers Arrested For Filming Video In Front Of Burning Oil Depot Hit By Ukraine Strike

The influencers, identified as 21-year-old Dasha Vladimirovna Loskutova and 19-year-old Karina Evgenyevna Oshurkova, filmed themselves rapping in front of the burning facility.

Two Russian TikTok influencers were arrested after posting a video rapping in front of a burning oil depot in Sochi, which was hit by a Ukrainian drone strike. The influencers identified as 21-year-old Dasha Vladimirovna Loskutova and 19-year-old Karina Evgenyevna Oshurkova, along with an unidentified man, filmed themselves near a burning oil depot in Russia's Krasnodar region. According to The Daily Mail, the depot is linked to the state-owned energy company Rosneft, which supplies fuel to the Russian military.

In the video, the trio appears relaxed, set to a Russian rap song, with plumes of black smoke visible behind them. Russian officials criticised the video as insensitive and inappropriate following a national security incident. Kremlin moral guardian Yekaterina Mizulina, 40, head of Russia's Safe Internet League, said, "Young people are filming content against the backdrop of drones flying into Sochi at night….I wonder what's wrong with the instinct for self-preservation? Don't they understand that this is simply dangerous?"

Watch the video here:

After the video surfaced, a search operation was launched involving police and the Russian national guard. "During internet monitoring, a publication was found showing two girls filming a video against the backdrop of a fire in Sochi," a police statement said before the influencers were identified. 

Both the influencers were arrested in the Sochi area, near the site of the drone attack. When questioned, the women reportedly expressed remorse and admitted guilt for their actions. The influencers were brought before a Russian court and subsequently issued an apology.

"We sincerely apologise for filming the video against the backdrop of a fire and posting it on a social network. We did not post the video with the intention of insulting or offending anyone. We pledge not to make such mistakes again. We are ready to be punished under Russian law," the TikTokers said as per the Sun.

Recently, Russia has enforced strict regulations on social media content, particularly targeting posts highlighting Ukraine's successes.

